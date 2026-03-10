Leading Myanmar Fleet Management Company Yoma Fleet Selects AccuKnox SIEM to Replace Legacy Tools

Menlo Park, USA, March 10th, 2026, CyberNewswire

AccuKnox, a leading Zero Trust Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), today announced that Yoma Fleet, a premier fleet management and leasing company in Myanmar, has selected AccuKnox SIEM to secure its operations and enhance its cybersecurity infrastructure. Yoma Fleet, a part of the Singapore-listed Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd, chose AccuKnox after an extensive evaluation.

The partnership underscores Yoma Fleet’s commitment to operational excellence and security governance as it modernises its digital infrastructure to support critical fleet management, auto leasing, and logistics operations across Myanmar.

Why Yoma Fleet Chose AccuKnox SIEM Solution

Due to certain limitations observed in its cloud-based SIEM deployment, Yoma Fleet initiated an evaluation in November 2025 to find a more robust security solution. What began as exploratory discussions quickly transformed into a strategic partnership when AccuKnox demonstrated its comprehensive capabilities during the proof-of-concept phase.

AccuKnox SIEM’s ability to deliver complete security visibility in a single-pane-of-glass interface proved to be a key differentiator for Yoma Fleet’s security team. The platform’s unified approach to threat detection, incident response, and compliance monitoring eliminated the operational gaps and complexity inherent in their previous solution. By January 2026, Yoma Fleet had made the strategic decision to fully onboard AccuKnox SIEM through the AWS Marketplace.

Key factors in Yoma Fleet’s selection included the following:

Complete visibility across cloud and on-premises environments with unified threat intelligence

across cloud and on-premises environments with unified threat intelligence Simplified operations through a single, integrated platform, eliminating tool sprawl

through a single, integrated platform, eliminating tool sprawl Rapid deployment with immediate value demonstrated during POC

with immediate value demonstrated during POC Scalable architecture aligned with Yoma Strategic Holdings’ growth trajectory

aligned with Yoma Strategic Holdings’ growth trajectory Cloud-native design optimized for modern infrastructure and AWS environments

In 2025, Yoma Fleet’s technological blogs are also made accessible at Engineering at Yoma Fleet to stay updated with the latest innovations and engineering advancements.

Strategic Alignment with Corporate Excellence

Yoma Fleet’s decision reflects the broader governance and operational standards of its parent company, Yoma Strategic Holdings. Ranked in the top 10% of the Singapore Governance and Transparency Index (2024) and recognised with multiple awards for corporate excellence, Yoma Strategic brings the same rigour to its cybersecurity investments that it applies across all business units.

“Security is foundational to our operations and the trust our customers place in us,” said a spokesperson from Yoma Fleet. “AccuKnox SIEM provides the end-to-end visibility and control we need to protect our fleet management systems, customer data, and operational infrastructure. The platform’s ease of deployment and powerful analytics capabilities made this decision straightforward. We’re confident this partnership will strengthen our security posture as we continue to grow.”

“We are delighted to partner with Yoma Fleet to secure their critical operations,” said Nat Natraj, CEO and co-founder of AccuKnox. “This partnership exemplifies how organisations committed to excellence recognise the value of unified, intelligent security platforms. Yoma Fleet’s decision to move from legacy SIEM tools to AccuKnox demonstrates the power of our approach—delivering complete security visibility without complexity. We look forward to supporting their security journey as they continue to set standards for operational excellence in their industry.”

About Yoma Fleet

Yoma Fleet is a trusted provider of auto leasing, fleet management, and logistics solutions in Myanmar. It is part of Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd., a Singapore-listed conglomerate with revenues exceeding USD 250 million, recognised in the top 10% of the Singapore Governance and Transparency Index (2024) and with multiple corporate excellence awards.

https://www.yomafleet.com

About AccuKnox

AccuKnox is a Zero Trust CNAPP platform that delivers runtime protection, agentless risk assessment, and comprehensive visibility across cloud, container, and AI workloads. The company is a core contributor to leading CNCF open-source projects KubeArmor and ModelArmor. The AccuKnox Enterprise platform is anchored on these open-source projects, helping organisations secure modern cloud environments with policy-driven automation and compliance frameworks that scale.

https://accuknox.com/

Contact

PMM

Syed Hadi

AccuKnox

[email protected]

