The pre show is done. Which had Gavin Baker and Alfred Lin. And many CEO of Robotaxi and AI companies
The AI YouTuber and venture capitalist who headed up (or co-hosted/led) the NVIDIA GTC preshow is Sara Guo the GTC Pregame Live with Alfred Lin (Sequoia partner) ahead of a recent GTC event.
Sarah Guo, founder of the AI-focused VC firm Conviction and co-host of the No Priors podcast (which has a YouTube channel with over 50K subscribers) at NVIDIA GTC 2026
From recent announcements around GTC (e.g., the March 2026 San Jose event starting March 16–19), the preshow features live discussions setting the stage for Jensen Huang’s keynote. Sara Normous fits the description as an AI-focused content creator with a YouTube presence (covering AI topics, tech analysis, and related venture insights), and she’s actively involved in these NVIDIA GTC Live Pregame sessions alongside prominent VCs.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.