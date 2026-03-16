The pre show is done. Which had Gavin Baker and Alfred Lin. And many CEO of Robotaxi and AI companies

The AI YouTuber and venture capitalist who headed up (or co-hosted/led) the NVIDIA GTC preshow is Sara Guo the GTC Pregame Live with Alfred Lin (Sequoia partner) ahead of a recent GTC event.

Sarah Guo, founder of the AI-focused VC firm Conviction and co-host of the No Priors podcast (which has a YouTube channel with over 50K subscribers) at NVIDIA GTC 2026

From recent announcements around GTC (e.g., the March 2026 San Jose event starting March 16–19), the preshow features live discussions setting the stage for Jensen Huang’s keynote. Sara Normous fits the description as an AI-focused content creator with a YouTube presence (covering AI topics, tech analysis, and related venture insights), and she’s actively involved in these NVIDIA GTC Live Pregame sessions alongside prominent VCs.