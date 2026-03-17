Nvidia GTC Highlights – Nvidia Goal to Make All Data Ground Truth for AI

Jensen Huang GTC 2026 Keynote Highlights (March 16, 2026)

NemoClaw Launch NVIDIA unveiled NemoClaw, an enterprise-ready, secure version of OpenClaw (open-source AI agents platform).

This is the enterprise ready OpenSource form of Openclaw.

Openclaw is by some measures the most successful open source project ever. Surpassing Linux in some ways.

Nemoclaw adds privacy guardrails, sandboxing (OpenShell), and one-command deployment.

Jensen called it the operating system for agentic AI — every company now needs an OpenClaw strategy.

Unstructured Data to Structured Form

Nvidia wants to turn hundreds of zettabytes of the world’s unstructured data (documents, video, logs, etc.) into structured, usable knowledge.

AI factories + accelerated computing (cuDF, cuVS) make this transformation possible at massive scale.

Nvidia $1 Trillion Revenue Forecast

Raised cumulative demand forecast for Blackwell + Vera Rubin platforms to at least $1 trillion through 2027 (doubled from prior ~$500B estimate).

Driven by explosion in inference and agentic AI workloads.

Massive Performance & Efficiency Gains

350× tokens throughput — token generation rate improved 350× in just two years (from ~22M to ~700M tokens per system).

50× better per watt — new systems deliver 50× more tokens per watt.

35× lower cost — cost per token dropped ~35× vs. Hopper era.

Rubin + Groq delivers 35× higher throughput on trillion-parameter models.

Rubin / Rubin Ultra + Groq Path

Detailed Vera Rubin (next platform after Blackwell) and Rubin Ultra (2027 variant) with new racks and Vera CPU.

Tight integration with Groq 3 LPX inference accelerators/racks for ultra-fast, low-latency inference.

Creates highly efficient token factories.

Higher Revenue Path for Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

Core message Compute = Revenue and Tokens = Revenue.”

Inference era has arrived. Higher token throughput directly drives more usage and monetization.

CSPs can achieve 5×+ higher revenue potential per customer by scaling Vera Rubin, Rubin Ultra, and Groq LPUs — more capacity → more tokens → smarter agents → higher ongoing AI service billings.

Lower cost per token accelerates adoption and usage at massive scale.

The entire talk focused on the shift from training to the Inference Era and agentic AI as the next trillion-dollar opportunity.