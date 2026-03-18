NVIDIA ROBOTAXI READY? IS TESLA DOOMED

Nvidia has new level 4 chips for autonomous driving.

Will this kill Tesla?

They have 19 car partners who collectively can make 18 million cars per year.

How many Nvidia Thor chips are installed in those cars ?

How many cars have those partners created that are gathering data right now for self driving?

Have they announced orders of many chips for many cars?

The Nvidia system will use LIDAR?

There must have been many new orders for more robotaxi grade LIDAR for the millions of cars that Nvidia will enable with robotaxi ready systems.

Jensen must have had BYD demonstrate a BYD car with Level 4 driving.

Jensen and Nvidia said it with car partners. Those people we believe but Elon Musk has been promising robotaxi for years.

In February 2025, at a major vehicle intelligence event in Shenzhen, BYD founder and chairman Wang Chuanfu explicitly announced that the company is “starting an era where autonomous driving is for everyone.” He stated that advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) would no longer be a luxury but an “essential” safety feature — like seatbelts or airbags — and would be rolled out standard and at no extra cost across the entire lineup.

BYD Called it God’s Eye (aka DiPilot)

Tiers (all three include automated parking, lane-keeping, and navigation assist)

God’s Eye C (DiPilot 100) — camera-only, highway-focused (basic version).

God’s Eye B (DiPilot 300) — adds LiDAR.

God’s Eye A (DiPilot 600) — triple-LiDAR for premium models.

God’s Eye C (DiPilot 100) is a basic highway-only L2+ ADAS. It ia clearly behind Tesla’s systems in real-world hazard tests and nowhere near Waymo. A direct, data-backed was tested all of the systems. In July 2025 Dongchedi + CCTV)36 cars tested in 6 high-risk highway scenarios (sudden obstacle, construction zones, aggressive cut-ins, leading vehicle disappears, pig crossing, etc.) + 9 urban scenarios.

Tesla Model 3 & Model X (vision-only, using the China version of Enhanced Autopilot/FSD tech) had 5 out 6 tests passed on highway. It was the clear #1. Model X also dominated urban with 8/9.

BYD/Denza models (including premium Denza Z9GT with God’s Eye A) passed 3 out of 6 or worse on highway. It failed sudden obstacle, pig crossing and some other tests. Entry-level BYD models (basic God’s Eye C) passed no tests or 1 test out of 6.

Tesla’s camera-only system handily beat LiDAR-equipped Chinese rivals (BYD, Huawei Aito M9, Xiaomi SU7, etc.).

Now BYD had to partner with Nvidia to work towards a level 4 system at some undetermined point in the future.

No supply chain.

No volume orders.

No volume deployment.

No test drives at GTC 2026.

Not even date specific promises.