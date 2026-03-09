TankerTrackers.com is one of the highest-quality public sources available right now. Kpler & Vortexa now note the trickle of dark or escorted transits. 14-16 Tankers passed through Hormuz Today.

Traffic is way down with normal ~150+ vessels per day has collapsed to low single digits or low teens (80-90% drop).

Tactics being used are turning off AIS during transit.

Spoofing AIS data to claim Chinese ownership in hopes Iran leaves them alone.

Greek-operated Suezmax tanker Shenlong (carrying Saudi crude) crossed recently while running dark.

Tankertrackers.com scombine public AIS data with satellite imagery and vessel-specific intel — especially strong on dark fleet tracking where ships turn off transponders (common in conflict zones).

Sanctions-compliant tankers (2 VLCCs + others) gone dark west of Hormuz, heading to China/India/Japan.

Iran loading 2 million barrels at Jask terminal south of the strait (only their 5th time in years).

