TankerTrackers.com is one of the highest-quality public sources available right now. Kpler & Vortexa now note the trickle of dark or escorted transits. 14-16 Tankers passed through Hormuz Today.
Traffic is way down with normal ~150+ vessels per day has collapsed to low single digits or low teens (80-90% drop).
Tactics being used are turning off AIS during transit.
Spoofing AIS data to claim Chinese ownership in hopes Iran leaves them alone.
Greek-operated Suezmax tanker Shenlong (carrying Saudi crude) crossed recently while running dark.
Tankertrackers.com scombine public AIS data with satellite imagery and vessel-specific intel — especially strong on dark fleet tracking where ships turn off transponders (common in conflict zones).
Sanctions-compliant tankers (2 VLCCs + others) gone dark west of Hormuz, heading to China/India/Japan.
Iran loading 2 million barrels at Jask terminal south of the strait (only their 5th time in years).
Ships are crossing the Strait of Hormuz: they turn off their transponders before passing through and switch them back on afterward. pic.twitter.com/g20IlMNqSu
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 9, 2026
