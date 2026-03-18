Microsoft is threatening to sue OpenAI over the February 2026 Amazon $50B investment and $100B cloud-expansion deal. Microsoft says the Frontier agent platform on AWS (stateful runtime) violates the Azure exclusivity for stateless OpenAI APIs that was in the original ~$13B Microsoft investment agreements (updated Sept 2025). Microsoft publicly restated Azure remains the exclusive cloud provider of stateless OpenAI APIs and told OpenAI privately they will sue if breached.
Elon Muskfraud lawsuit (filed 2024, headed to jury trial April 2026) accuses Altman of breaching the founding nonprofit/open mission when OpenAI went for-profit and took Microsoft’s money. Musk invested ~$38M early and claims he was misled. The judge found enough evidence for a jury to decide credibility. Musk is seeking ~$134B in damages.
October 2025, OpenAI signed a 6GW AMD Instinct GPU deal (double-digit billions for AMD and potential 10% equity stake for OpenAI) literally weeks after the massive 10GW NVIDIA strategic partnership announcement (Sept 22, 2025).
Altman takes huge money for exclusivity from one partner then quickly shopping around or stretching terms.
In November 2023, the OpenAI board (including Ilya Sutskever) explicitly fired Sam Altman for not consistently candid communications, which they said hindered their oversight. Behind the scenes, Ilya and the independent directors (Helen Toner and Tasha McCauley) accused him of a deeper pattern of lying, withholding information, manipulation, and outright deception.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
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1 thought on “OpenAI Sam Altman Lies and Deceives Business Partners”
I am just idly wondering when the current AI stock market bubble will bust?……
A bit like the “railroad boom” in England. We still have railways, a very great idea at the time that expanded America just when it needed it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Railway_Mania
AI is the same, IMHO, too useful to do without but, the days of using it for free must be numbered?
Again, IMHO (and most certainly not to be judgmental}, AI extends “super” brains the most, those who have command over global insight and can “see” future opportunities”, ….like those driven souls suffering from Asperger Syndrome, as an example, (Henry Ford, Albert Einstein, Nikola Tesla, Elon Musk, Thomas Edison, Samuel Morse, Alan Turing, Robert Hutchings Goddard, Filo Farnsworth etc. etc.. and “Vertical thinkers” who profit from copying exiting developments and making a financial success from it?
The days of “plodders” holding their own via large bureaucracies is coming to an end, they are too expensive, too slow, often dangerous (Challenger disaster), and are a drain on all of civilization. Committees and more committees of little brains are a thing of the past, best forgotten, (what Boeing became, a company with a stellar rise based on employing many promising engineers to raise their engineering competence and then poisoned by Bureaucracy inherited from the McDonnell Douglass takeover?)!
We should make good use of these gifts and not be standing in the way of progress. Nothing to fear, AI is just one more valuable resource that should be enthusiastically encouraged, and not delayed.