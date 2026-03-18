OpenAI Sam Altman Lies and Deceives Business Partners

Microsoft is threatening to sue OpenAI over the February 2026 Amazon $50B investment and $100B cloud-expansion deal. Microsoft says the Frontier agent platform on AWS (stateful runtime) violates the Azure exclusivity for stateless OpenAI APIs that was in the original ~$13B Microsoft investment agreements (updated Sept 2025). Microsoft publicly restated Azure remains the exclusive cloud provider of stateless OpenAI APIs and told OpenAI privately they will sue if breached.

Elon Muskfraud lawsuit (filed 2024, headed to jury trial April 2026) accuses Altman of breaching the founding nonprofit/open mission when OpenAI went for-profit and took Microsoft’s money. Musk invested ~$38M early and claims he was misled. The judge found enough evidence for a jury to decide credibility. Musk is seeking ~$134B in damages.

October 2025, OpenAI signed a 6GW AMD Instinct GPU deal (double-digit billions for AMD and potential 10% equity stake for OpenAI) literally weeks after the massive 10GW NVIDIA strategic partnership announcement (Sept 22, 2025).

Altman takes huge money for exclusivity from one partner then quickly shopping around or stretching terms.

In November 2023, the OpenAI board (including Ilya Sutskever) explicitly fired Sam Altman for not consistently candid communications, which they said hindered their oversight. Behind the scenes, Ilya and the independent directors (Helen Toner and Tasha McCauley) accused him of a deeper pattern of lying, withholding information, manipulation, and outright deception.