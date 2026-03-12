Optimus and AI Abundance and Recursive AI Improvement is Here Already

Elon Musk says Optimus 3 (teslabot) is essentially complete and will be by far the most advanced robot in the world. Nothing’s even close. The production start is the Summer 2026. It will be a very slow/low-volume ramp initially.
There will be high-volume production in the ~Summer 2027.
Tesla will try to release a new robot design every year.
Eventually, Robots will build robots (self-replicating factories). There are massive 10-million-sq-ft facilities coming. Gigatexas has the first.
This is the biggest near-term labor/cost disruption signal—Optimus is positioned as the physical embodiment of the AI abundance Musk describes.
Future AI & Singularity
Musk confirms we are already in the exponential phase of AI.
Recursive self-improvement (RSI) is already happening and has been for a while.
Every successive model is built by the one before it… We’ve been on recursive improvement for a while here.
Full human-out-of-the-loop automation expected by end of this year [2026] or not later than 2027.
We are in the hard takeoff right now. Musk wakes up to new breakthroughs daily.
Grok 4.20 is really really good and currently the best at predicting things. XAI GrokCoding capability still behind but should catch up by mid-2026.
Scale of intelligence explosion. AI could harness millions of times Earth’s current electricity use (still only a tiny fraction of the Sun’s output), making intelligence impossible to fully understand and driving 10× economy growth in 10 years.
Universal High Income just issue money to people.
Massive deflation from AI/robots overproducing everything, money becoming irrelevant. This is of course easy to say from someone about to be the first trillionaire.
The AI down the road will really not use human currency and create a post-capitalist/post-scarcity society.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
1 thought on “Optimus and AI Abundance and Recursive AI Improvement is Here Already”
So I’m still a littlle fuzzy on what this particular brand of abundance would be. Is there a really honest explanation of it anywhere? I’m not sure I’m sold on it. I’m all for robotic automation, don’t get me wrong. But won’t there be some kind of strings attached to it? At least the early version of it, until humanity expands far enough out into space that resource scarcity becomes a going of the past?
Because in theory, it should mean more freedom, more autonomy, and more privacy for everyone, and movement away from the tightening of controls on society that we’ve seen, righr?
That’s what major technological advancement is supposed to enable. Since NRx and R/L/Acc and the whole CEO-King mentality have been doomed to failure from the moment they were thought up, I mean. Since those will never succeed, I suppose the only actual form of abundance would be greater freedom and less control via open-sourced and continually advancing technology.