Reclaim Security Raises $26M to Eliminate the 27-Day Remediation Gap

New York, USA, March 4th, 2026, CyberNewswire

The industry must pivot to Preemptive Defense: As agentic tools like Claude Code enable attackers to scan and exploit vulnerabilities at machine speed, a “prioritized list” is no longer a defense; it’s a liability.

Reclaim Security, a preemptive exposure-remediation platform, today announced $26 million in total funding, including a recent $20 million Series A round led by Acrew Capital, with participation from QP Ventures and Ibex Investors. The funding will accelerate the company’s mission to eliminate what many security leaders consider cybersecurity’s most persistent gap: remediation.

As attacker breakout times have fallen to as little as 27 seconds, enterprises still require an average of 27 days to remediate critical exposures. Over the past decade, organizations have invested heavily in detection tools to identify vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, yet resolving them remains largely manual, slow, and operationally risky. The result is an expanding backlog of exposures that security teams identify but struggle to safely close.

“There is a massive ‘Remediation Mirage’ in the market right now. Vendors are slapping an AI label on what is essentially just Prioritization 2.0 or faster ticket management,” says Barak Klinghofer, CEO and Co-founder of Reclaim Security.

​​”The recent launch of Claude Code, which wiped billions from the market value of traditional security giants, is a massive wake-up call. While such tools can identify hundreds of vulnerabilities in seconds, they also hand attackers an autonomous, high-speed engine for exploit generation. We’ve seen reports of AI-orchestrated espionage campaigns where 80-90% of tactical operations were executed autonomously. In this new reality, if your ‘remediation’ strategy still ends with a human reviewing a manual Jira ticket, you aren’t just slow, you’ve lost the race.

Reclaim is the only platform providing true Agentic Remediation. Through our PIPE engine, we’ve removed the fear of ‘breaking the business,’ allowing our AI to move from discovery to resolution in seconds. While others are perfecting the recommendation, we are perfecting the execution.”

Automating Cybersecurity’s “Last Mile”

Reclaim’s platform introduces the industry’s first AI Security Engineer, an autonomous system designed not only to identify exposures, but to resolve them safely and at scale.

At the core of the platform is PIPE (Productivity Impact Prediction Engine), a simulation engine that predicts the operational and business impact of a proposed security change before it is deployed. By accurately modeling how changes impact applications, workloads, user productivity and business processes, organizations can implement remediation without risking downtime or operational disruption.

This simulation-first approach enables organizations to:

Prioritize exposures most likely to be exploited by attackers

Deploy automated or semi-automated remediations safely

Reduce remediation timelines from weeks to minutes

Eliminate manual configuration and ticket-driven workflows, allowing security teams to focus on strategic initiatives

Reclaim analyzes how real attack techniques would traverse a specific environment, evaluates how existing defenses would respond, and predicts the operational impact of remediation before changes are deployed. By combining advanced attack path modeling with business-aware remediation, the company eliminates exploitable pathways safely and at scale. This approach enables a shift away from reactive “assume breach” strategies toward proactively removing exposure without disrupting critical business operations.

Real World Impact

Early enterprise customers across financial services, healthcare, government, and critical infrastructure sectors report measurable results, including 80% increase in overall threat resilience, 75% increase in ROI from existing security stack and 90% reduction in manual effort when resolving critical exposures

“Security tools are excellent at explaining why something is risky,” said Mark Kraynak, Founding Partner at Acrew Capital. “What they don’t do is make remediation safe and practical. The real breakthrough isn’t more prioritization, it’s removing risk without breaking the business. Reclaim does exactly that, and that’s why it matters.”

Expanding Global Growth

With the new funding, Reclaim plans to expand its engineering organization, deepen enterprise integrations, and accelerate go-to-market initiatives across North America and Europe.

Reclaim Security will showcase its platform and the “Attacker’s Worst Day” interactive experience at the RSA Conference 2026 Early Stage Expo, Booth ESE #63.

About Reclaim Security

Reclaim Security is an automated threat exposure remediation platform that moves enterprises from detection to execution. By combining AI-driven automation with business-aware simulation, Reclaim enables organizations to eliminate exposures safely, reduce operational risk, and strengthen security posture before attackers can exploit vulnerabilities.

