ROBOTAXI WAR – TESLA VS NVIDIA. ELON VS JENSEN

Nvidia has 19 car company partners for robotaxi. Those car companies have deployed cars with driver assist but they do not have unsupervised robotaxi. The LIDAR needed for driver assist is produced in substantial volume but only a few thousand are produced for robotaxi grade LIDAR sensors.

The car partners have not bought and installed the new chips in volume. The new chips will not work for robotaxi without AI trained on billions of miles of driving data.

LIDAR they do not have in quantity.

Driving miles they do not have.

They have not deployed the cars with sensors to gather the miles and learn yet.