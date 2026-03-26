Gwynne Shotwell of SpaceX was featured on the cover of Time Magazine.
Humans on lunar surface before 2030. HLS (Human Landing System) planned ready by 2028, though much must go right.
Starlink Constellation Size has ~10,000 Starlink satellites launched and [high speed internet] likely cap 15,000–20,000.
There has been a separate FCC filing for 15000 Direct to cellphone V3 Starlink and 1 million AI mini satellites.
AI satellites in multiple shells, possibly around Sun. Safety first. emphasizes communication of maneuvers for space traffic control. Compares 30,000 satellites to 30,000 cars on Earth—sparse if positions are shared.
Requested FCC licensing for up to 1 million AI satellites for distributed space-based data center network (surprised it got little news).
Over 600 Falcon 9 successful launches (608 noted). 165 launches last year. There will only be ~140–145 falcon 9 launches expected this year, then tapering as Starship ramps up. Over 85% of US launches in 2025 were Falcon 9.
SpaceX Starship will carry heavy payloads like AI satellites and eventually humans (up to 300 passengers depending on destination). Internal demand from Starlink/AI satellites drives production consistency, safety, and human transport capability.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
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1 thought on “SpaceX Starlink Satellite and Launch Plans from Shotwell”
Much depends on that “Starship orbital refueling paradigm”, which still has not been demonstrated between Starship/tankers in orbit. Many bold claims have been made for quite some time now, little evidence of any successful attempts to prove out those theories…. transferring a small amount of very unstable cryogenic liquid within a single, in-orbit test shot, within a single vehicle, is not real world evidence of practicality in zero gravity.
I do remain very impressed by SpaceX Falcon rockets and the sensible management style of Gwynne Shotwell, they have been very successful in bringing “lower cost access to space” closer to commercial reality. I do worry about NASA, it too has jumped on the “promise everything but fail miserably at doing it” brigade.
Ah, Robert Burns is very correct, “The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry.”…. It does remind me of the lack of any viable exit plan for the current Iran war, so many on this planet have been made to suffer for what could have been easily avoided, given some sensible forward planning before hand.
I wonder if the Military have realized that the Houthies in Yemen could close off the Red Sea next?