SpaceX Starlink Satellite and Launch Plans from Shotwell

Gwynne Shotwell of SpaceX was featured on the cover of Time Magazine.

Humans on lunar surface before 2030. HLS (Human Landing System) planned ready by 2028, though much must go right.

Starlink Constellation Size has ~10,000 Starlink satellites launched and [high speed internet] likely cap 15,000–20,000.

There has been a separate FCC filing for 15000 Direct to cellphone V3 Starlink and 1 million AI mini satellites.

AI satellites in multiple shells, possibly around Sun. Safety first. emphasizes communication of maneuvers for space traffic control. Compares 30,000 satellites to 30,000 cars on Earth—sparse if positions are shared.

Requested FCC licensing for up to 1 million AI satellites for distributed space-based data center network (surprised it got little news).

Over 600 Falcon 9 successful launches (608 noted). 165 launches last year. There will only be ~140–145 falcon 9 launches expected this year, then tapering as Starship ramps up. Over 85% of US launches in 2025 were Falcon 9.

SpaceX Starship will carry heavy payloads like AI satellites and eventually humans (up to 300 passengers depending on destination). Internal demand from Starlink/AI satellites drives production consistency, safety, and human transport capability.