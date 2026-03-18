SpaceX Starship V3 Initiated a Ten Engine Static Fire

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Initial Super Heavy V3 and Starbase Pad 2 activation campaign complete, wrapping up several days of testing that loaded cryogenic fuel and oxidizer on a V3 vehicle for the first time. While the 10-engine static fire ended early due to a ground-side issue, we saw successful startup on all installed Raptor 3 engines. Next up: preparing the booster for a 33-engine static fire

4 thoughts on “SpaceX Starship V3 Initiated a Ten Engine Static Fire”

  2. [ maybe it could be interesting, what changed (and what was kept) since the days of SaturnV or SpaceShuttle development? (most obvious, real-time public information, electronics and reusability, but also this is back to the flame-trench of SpaceShuttle era(?), …)

    1. Rockets and Launch Vehicles

    Saturn V / Space Shuttle:
    Massive, bespoke hardware: Saturn V was a 111-meter-tall super-heavy lift rocket. Each rocket was almost a “one-off,” built largely by hand.
    Chemical propulsion: Mainly liquid hydrogen + oxygen, highly efficient but sensitive to handling.
    Reusable vs. expendable: Saturn V was fully expendable; the Shuttle orbiter was reusable, but its solid rocket boosters required refurbishment after every launch.
    Manual checks and analog controls: Early computers, analog instruments, and manual switching were heavily relied on during countdowns.

    Modern Rockets (SpaceShip V3, Falcon 9, Starship):
    Reusability at core: Designed from the start for rapid turnaround, e.g., Falcon 9 first stage boosters land and fly again with minimal refurbishment.
    Digital-first design: Almost everything is digitally controlled—autonomous guidance, telemetry, and automated countdown sequences.
    Smaller, modular spacecraft for suborbital: SpaceShip V3 is designed for suborbital tourism with a hybrid rocket engine (solid fuel + liquid oxidizer) rather than multi-stage orbital rockets.
    Simpler propellant handling: Hybrid engines reduce handling risk compared to large cryogenic liquid hydrogen systems.

    2. Flight Control and Onboard Technology

    Saturn V / Shuttle Era:
    Analog flight control computers: Apollo Guidance Computer (AGC) had only ~64 KB memory, Shuttle computers were redundant but still mostly analog/digital hybrids.
    Manual intervention essential: Astronauts and ground controllers had to make split-second adjustments.
    Telemetry limited: Data transmission was slower, relied on voice communications and analog telemetry.

    Modern Systems:
    Full digital fly-by-wire: Computers handle guidance and stability; astronauts or pilots act more like monitors or supervisors.
    Autonomous abort and safety systems: SpaceShip V3 can automatically detect unsafe conditions and deploy the feathering system to glide safely.
    High-bandwidth telemetry: Continuous real-time diagnostics, cloud storage, and predictive maintenance analytics.

    3. Launch Procedures and Countdown Management

    Saturn V / Shuttle:
    Multi-day launch flow: Pre-flight checks could take a week or more; teams of hundreds or thousands were on site.
    Highly sequential: Each system check had to finish before the next could begin.
    Human error risk: Manual data entry, valve switching, and extensive checklists.

    Modern Suborbital / Orbital Launches:
    Software-driven countdown: Systems run automated pre-flight checklists; human oversight is primarily supervisory.
    Fewer personnel needed onsite: Launch teams are smaller; much can be monitored remotely.
    Faster turnaround: SpaceShip V3 suborbital flights can fly multiple times per day in simulation; orbital rockets like Falcon 9 can relaunch in under a month with minimal refurbishing.

    4. Safety Systems and Abort Procedures

    Then:
    Escape systems: Saturn V had the Launch Escape System (tower with solid rocket) to pull the capsule away. Shuttle had no tower—crew ejection was only available in limited low-altitude scenarios.
    Redundancy-heavy: Systems were duplicated or triplicated due to the unreliability of early electronics.

    Now:
    Integrated abort systems: SpaceShip V3’s feathering system automatically stabilizes the craft in an abort scenario.
    Predictive monitoring: Computers detect anomalies and can autonomously trigger safety procedures.
    Smaller consequences for failure: Suborbital flights carry fewer people, reducing risk per flight.

    5. Materials and Manufacturing

    Then:
    Heavy, manually machined parts: Stainless steel, aluminum alloys, and composites that were labor-intensive to fabricate.
    Limited additive manufacturing: Components were almost entirely subtractive manufacturing (machining).

    Now:
    3D printing and advanced composites: Turbine parts, engine injectors, and structural elements can be printed, reducing cost and turnaround time.
    Lighter, stronger materials: Carbon-fiber composites and advanced alloys reduce mass and improve safety margins.

    6. Organizational and Cultural Shifts

    Then:
    Government-led programs: NASA was in charge; contracts went to large aerospace contractors.
    Highly hierarchical: Engineering decisions flowed top-down; documentation-heavy.

    Now:
    Commercial-led innovation: SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin have flatter structures and can iterate rapidly.
    Agile development and test-fly approach: Test flights are integrated into development, with lessons immediately feeding into design changes. (thx) ]

    Reply

    • The Saturn 1st stage was Kerosene/LOX, they reserved the liquid hydrogen for the second and third stage.

      Sheer specific impulse isn’t quite so critical on a 1st stage, you want a compact fuel to reduce the air resistance of the rocket. Liquid hydrogen is absurdly low density, so the tankage is bulky, which negates most of the advantage in higher ISP.

      Reply

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