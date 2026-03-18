Initial Super Heavy V3 and Starbase Pad 2 activation campaign complete, wrapping up several days of testing that loaded cryogenic fuel and oxidizer on a V3 vehicle for the first time. While the 10-engine static fire ended early due to a ground-side issue, we saw successful startup on all installed Raptor 3 engines. Next up: preparing the booster for a 33-engine static fire
Initial Super Heavy V3 and Starbase Pad 2 activation campaign complete, wrapping up several days of testing that loaded cryogenic fuel and oxidizer on a V3 vehicle for the first time. While the 10-engine static fire ended early due to a ground-side issue, we saw successful… pic.twitter.com/uHGji17srv
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 18, 2026
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4 thoughts on “SpaceX Starship V3 Initiated a Ten Engine Static Fire”
I want an AI that makes my stuff not look like AI
[ maybe it could be interesting, what changed (and what was kept) since the days of SaturnV or SpaceShuttle development? (most obvious, real-time public information, electronics and reusability, but also this is back to the flame-trench of SpaceShuttle era(?), …)
1. Rockets and Launch Vehicles
Saturn V / Space Shuttle:
Massive, bespoke hardware: Saturn V was a 111-meter-tall super-heavy lift rocket. Each rocket was almost a “one-off,” built largely by hand.
Chemical propulsion: Mainly liquid hydrogen + oxygen, highly efficient but sensitive to handling.
Reusable vs. expendable: Saturn V was fully expendable; the Shuttle orbiter was reusable, but its solid rocket boosters required refurbishment after every launch.
Manual checks and analog controls: Early computers, analog instruments, and manual switching were heavily relied on during countdowns.
Modern Rockets (SpaceShip V3, Falcon 9, Starship):
Reusability at core: Designed from the start for rapid turnaround, e.g., Falcon 9 first stage boosters land and fly again with minimal refurbishment.
Digital-first design: Almost everything is digitally controlled—autonomous guidance, telemetry, and automated countdown sequences.
Smaller, modular spacecraft for suborbital: SpaceShip V3 is designed for suborbital tourism with a hybrid rocket engine (solid fuel + liquid oxidizer) rather than multi-stage orbital rockets.
Simpler propellant handling: Hybrid engines reduce handling risk compared to large cryogenic liquid hydrogen systems.
2. Flight Control and Onboard Technology
Saturn V / Shuttle Era:
Analog flight control computers: Apollo Guidance Computer (AGC) had only ~64 KB memory, Shuttle computers were redundant but still mostly analog/digital hybrids.
Manual intervention essential: Astronauts and ground controllers had to make split-second adjustments.
Telemetry limited: Data transmission was slower, relied on voice communications and analog telemetry.
Modern Systems:
Full digital fly-by-wire: Computers handle guidance and stability; astronauts or pilots act more like monitors or supervisors.
Autonomous abort and safety systems: SpaceShip V3 can automatically detect unsafe conditions and deploy the feathering system to glide safely.
High-bandwidth telemetry: Continuous real-time diagnostics, cloud storage, and predictive maintenance analytics.
3. Launch Procedures and Countdown Management
Saturn V / Shuttle:
Multi-day launch flow: Pre-flight checks could take a week or more; teams of hundreds or thousands were on site.
Highly sequential: Each system check had to finish before the next could begin.
Human error risk: Manual data entry, valve switching, and extensive checklists.
Modern Suborbital / Orbital Launches:
Software-driven countdown: Systems run automated pre-flight checklists; human oversight is primarily supervisory.
Fewer personnel needed onsite: Launch teams are smaller; much can be monitored remotely.
Faster turnaround: SpaceShip V3 suborbital flights can fly multiple times per day in simulation; orbital rockets like Falcon 9 can relaunch in under a month with minimal refurbishing.
4. Safety Systems and Abort Procedures
Then:
Escape systems: Saturn V had the Launch Escape System (tower with solid rocket) to pull the capsule away. Shuttle had no tower—crew ejection was only available in limited low-altitude scenarios.
Redundancy-heavy: Systems were duplicated or triplicated due to the unreliability of early electronics.
Now:
Integrated abort systems: SpaceShip V3’s feathering system automatically stabilizes the craft in an abort scenario.
Predictive monitoring: Computers detect anomalies and can autonomously trigger safety procedures.
Smaller consequences for failure: Suborbital flights carry fewer people, reducing risk per flight.
5. Materials and Manufacturing
Then:
Heavy, manually machined parts: Stainless steel, aluminum alloys, and composites that were labor-intensive to fabricate.
Limited additive manufacturing: Components were almost entirely subtractive manufacturing (machining).
Now:
3D printing and advanced composites: Turbine parts, engine injectors, and structural elements can be printed, reducing cost and turnaround time.
Lighter, stronger materials: Carbon-fiber composites and advanced alloys reduce mass and improve safety margins.
6. Organizational and Cultural Shifts
Then:
Government-led programs: NASA was in charge; contracts went to large aerospace contractors.
Highly hierarchical: Engineering decisions flowed top-down; documentation-heavy.
Now:
Commercial-led innovation: SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin have flatter structures and can iterate rapidly.
Agile development and test-fly approach: Test flights are integrated into development, with lessons immediately feeding into design changes. (thx) ]
Sigh….
Try to use a better AI-model next time.
The Saturn 1st stage was Kerosene/LOX, they reserved the liquid hydrogen for the second and third stage.
Sheer specific impulse isn’t quite so critical on a 1st stage, you want a compact fuel to reduce the air resistance of the rocket. Liquid hydrogen is absurdly low density, so the tankage is bulky, which negates most of the advantage in higher ISP.