SpaceX, Tesla and XAI Will Satellites and Plans for AI in Space

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SpaceX, Elon and Tesla and XAI are showing the AI space plans out in the open because there is no competition for decades.

Tesla will need to make billions of optimus for the Petawatts per year of moon production.

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Nextbigfuture estimated the timeline for mass drivers on the moon.

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