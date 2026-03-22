SpaceX, Tesla and XAI Will Satellites and Plans for AI in Space

SpaceX, Elon and Tesla and XAI are showing the AI space plans out in the open because there is no competition for decades.
Tesla will need to make billions of optimus for the Petawatts per year of moon production.
“I just want to live long enough to see the mass driver on the moon. Because that’s going to be incredibly epic.” — @ElonMusk tonight https://t.co/6nN9HBGZLv pic.twitter.com/gnYf3oEXdP
— Steve Jurvetson (@FutureJurvetson) March 22, 2026
SpaceX has released a new video of the electromagnetic mass driver it plans to build on the Moon, which will shoot massive AI satellites into orbit. The satellites will use Tesla chips. pic.twitter.com/Dzagqkmn4q
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 22, 2026
Nextbigfuture estimated the timeline for mass drivers on the moon.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.