SpaceX, Tesla and XAI Will Satellites and Plans for AI in Space

SpaceX, Elon and Tesla and XAI are showing the AI space plans out in the open because there is no competition for decades.

Tesla will need to make billions of optimus for the Petawatts per year of moon production.

“I just want to live long enough to see the mass driver on the moon. Because that’s going to be incredibly epic.” — @ElonMusk tonight https://t.co/6nN9HBGZLv pic.twitter.com/gnYf3oEXdP — Steve Jurvetson (@FutureJurvetson) March 22, 2026

SpaceX has released a new video of the electromagnetic mass driver it plans to build on the Moon, which will shoot massive AI satellites into orbit. The satellites will use Tesla chips. pic.twitter.com/Dzagqkmn4q — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 22, 2026

Nextbigfuture estimated the timeline for mass drivers on the moon.