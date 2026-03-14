SpaceX Testing Booster for V3 Starship Launch in 3-4 Weeks

Super Heavy booster has been ready to continue preflight testing for 5 days and has been testing. SpaceX is conducting a series of tests to activate Pad 2 at Starbase, exercise new propellant loading operations, and operate a vehicle with new Raptor 3 engines installed for the first time.
Super Heavy booster ready to continue preflight testing pic.twitter.com/FXW5yxKSvn
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 9, 2026
Over the coming days, we’ll conduct a series of tests to activate Pad 2 at Starbase, exercise new propellant loading operations, and operate a vehicle with new Raptor 3 engines installed for the first time pic.twitter.com/rLtOx9l2c1
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 9, 2026
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
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