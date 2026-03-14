SpaceX Testing Booster for V3 Starship Launch in 3-4 Weeks

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Super Heavy booster has been ready to continue preflight testing for 5 days and has been testing. SpaceX is conducting a series of tests to activate Pad 2 at Starbase, exercise new propellant loading operations, and operate a vehicle with new Raptor 3 engines installed for the first time.

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