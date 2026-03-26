Tesla China Launching Sub-$30,000 Standard Model 3 in April-June

There are reports Tesla Giga Shanghai already has dedicated production lines running for the standard Model 3. This variant is the simplified, lower-cost version (smaller battery, ~480 km CLTC range) that Tesla will sell in China and export to Asia. Expected pricing for the new Standard version per Multiple sources (Global China EV, CarNewsChina, 36Kr, BaseNor, etc.) is below 200,000 CNY (~$28,600–$29,000).

Current official China Model 3 pricing (still on tesla.cn as of March 26, 2026) is Rear-Wheel Drive (existing base model): 235,500 CNY (~$34,200).

Government filings for the “Model 3 Standard Range Upgraded Version” appeared in January 2026, production lines at Giga Shanghai are built, and the Model Y equivalent (codename E41/D50 stripped-down versions) is slated for mid-2026 production.

New Standard Model 3 (D50 / “Standard Range”)

Battery: 52.9 kWh LFP (lithium iron phosphate) prismatic cells.

Supplier: CATL (primary for Shanghai-built base models; BYD is sometimes used as secondary).

Range: 480 km CLTC (real-world ~380–400 km).

Expected vehicle price: Below 200,000 CNY (~$28,600 USD).

Estimated battery cost to Tesla (China market):

Cell level: $53–56/kWh wholesale (LFP cells are trading in this range right now in China). With Tesla’s massive volume discounts → closer to $50–54/kWh.

Full pack level (cells + structural pack, BMS, cooling, assembly):

$75–90/kWh (industry average in China is ~$84/kWh; Tesla gets the low end).

Total pack cost for this car: Roughly $4,000–$4,800 (cells alone ~$2,800–$3,000).