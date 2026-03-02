Tesla Making Lower Cost Batteries and Cars Late in 2026 and in 2027

The current analysis is that Tesla is still making a much cheaper model Y and model 3.

Projected pricing for E41 (cheaper Model Y) and D50 (cheaper Model 3) assumes the reported 20% production-cost reduction vs. current refreshed/base models, with Tesla maintaining the same gross-margin percentage.

Is dry-electrode 4680 (higher density) achieve these costs, or is Tesla 4680 LFP needed in 2027?

The E41/D50 20% cost targets are achievable in 2026 with current technology—no need to wait for any dedicated 4680 LFP in 2027. Tesla has already solved and entered production of fully dry-electrode 4680 cells (both anode and cathode dry-processed) as of Q4 2025/early 2026. Higher-density variants (Gen 2+) are ramping and being used in some Model Y production. This manufacturing efficiency helps overall costs and energy density/range, but the E41/D50 savings come primarily from de-contenting, smaller vehicle size, and existing assembly lines.

Current battery costs in China for Tesla. Tesla LFP in China, CATL/BYD prismatic cells are used for base Model 3/Y at Shanghai.

At the cell level ~$50–65/kWh and LFP cells are trading at $53–56/kWh wholesale in China and aggressive volume deals push Tesla lower.

Pack level including assembly, BMS, cooling, structural integration is $75–90/kWh.

This is the cheapest battery chemistry Tesla uses anywhere and the main reason E41/D50 can hit aggressive pricing targets.

Tesla batteries in the USA are primarily in-house 4680 at Giga Texas + some Panasonic 2170. At the pack level the cost ~$95–115/kWh. Tesla’s own dry-process 4680 cells are now the lowest-cost per kWh.

Batteries remain ~25–35% of total vehicle manufacturing cost. Dry-electrode 4680 (full anode + cathode dry process now in production) and there is a 20–30% density increase that Tesla has developed.

20–35% cheaper packs (dry 4680 + density) + domestic LFP could save $2,000–$5,000 savings per vehicle on a typical 60–80 kWh pack.

In late 2027, the Full unboxed manufacturing and continued 4680 scaling pushes Tesla toward sub-$25k vehicle goals.

Tesla China Current base prices

Model Y: RMB 263,500 (~$37,700 USD at current rates).

Model 3: RMB 235,500 (~$33,700 USD).

Projected E41 (Model Y variant): RMB 210,800 ($30,100 USD) starting.

Projected D50 (Model 3 variant): RMB 188,400 ($26,900 USD) starting.

These align closely with Chinese media/analyst speculation of around or below 200,000 RMB for the stripped-down Standard variants. The more aggressive depop (smaller footprint, simplified interior, fewer powered features) + existing lines enables the full 20% cost cut without new tooling. This is expected to be RWD focus initially, LFP batteries, reduced range (~480 km CLTC for D50 per filings), and positioning against BYD/Xiaomi in the 150k–220k RMB segment.

Europe and USA

Model Y: ~$41,000–$42,000 (new RWD/AWD variants).

Model 3: ~$38,600–$40,000.

Projected E41 or lower cost battery Model Y (USA): ~$32,800–$33,600 starting.

Projected D50 or lower cost battery Model 3 (USA): ~$30,900–$32,000 starting.

Europe current (e.g., Germany “Standard” Model Y): ~€39,990–€45,000 base equivalent.

Projected E41 (Europe): ~€32,000 starting (similar % drop; varies by country/taxes/VAT).

Projected D50 (Europe): Proportionally ~€30,000–€32,000 range.

US and Europe rollout may lag China by a few months.