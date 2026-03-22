Tesla Model Y and 3 Triple Sales of BYD Top 2 EV Models in China

Tesla Model Y is the number 2 top selling vehicle in China and Tesla Model 3 is the 5th most sold EV in China. Only the $10,000 Geely Xingyuan sold more units in February 2026.

BYD only had one EV model that sold over half as many units as the Tesla Model 3. The BYD Yuan Plus starts at about $16000 in price.

There were over three times as many Model Y sold as the top BYD EV Model. BYD had some plug in hybrids that had slightly higher sales than the Yuan Plus.