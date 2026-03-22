Tesla Terafab and Petawatts on the Moon

Elon making the Terafab with a tight loop for making new chip masks. There will be tight recursively improving loop for chip design.
Earth is limited on chip production and AI data center production. About 20 GW per year of chips now and tough to get beyond 100-200 GW per year on earth and most of that will need to be distributed AI. Space based AI data center deployment will be ten times faster. Going to the moon will make it hundreds of times faster.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.