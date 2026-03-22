Tesla Terafab and Petawatts on the Moon

Elon making the Terafab with a tight loop for making new chip masks. There will be tight recursively improving loop for chip design.

Earth is limited on chip production and AI data center production. About 20 GW per year of chips now and tough to get beyond 100-200 GW per year on earth and most of that will need to be distributed AI. Space based AI data center deployment will be ten times faster. Going to the moon will make it hundreds of times faster.