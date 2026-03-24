TESLA TERAFAB PROJECT VALUABLE IN THE NEXT 18 MONTHS

The Tesla Terafab will likely take a 2-4 years to build and those first phases will not be all of the 100+ million square foot building or complex.

The start of the project with the pilot lab facilities can start paying immediate dividends.

Speeding up the design of the chips and allowing for more experimentation of the designs will help Tesla within the next 18 months.

Better AI5 and AI6 chip designs produced by Samsung and TSMC will improve Tesla and XAI financial results.