TESLA TERAFAB PROJECT VALUABLE IN THE NEXT 18 MONTHS

The Tesla Terafab will likely take a 2-4 years to build and those first phases will not be all of the 100+ million square foot building or complex.
The start of the project with the pilot lab facilities can start paying immediate dividends.
Speeding up the design of the chips and allowing for more experimentation of the designs will help Tesla within the next 18 months.
Better AI5 and AI6 chip designs produced by Samsung and TSMC will improve Tesla and XAI financial results.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.