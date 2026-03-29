Third ARC AGI Test

ARC-AGI-3 is an interactive benchmark for studying agentic intelligence through novel, abstract, turn-based environments in which agents must explore, infer goals, build internal models of environment dynamics, and plan effective action sequences without explicit instructions. Like its predecessors ARC-AGI-1 and 2, ARC-AGI-3 focuses entirely on evaluating fluid adaptive efficiency on novel tasks, while avoiding language and external knowledge. ARC-AGI-3 environments only leverage Core Knowledge priors and are difficulty-calibrated via extensive testing with human test-takers. The testing shows humans can solve 100% of the environments, in contrast to frontier AI systems which, as of March 2026, score below 1%. In this paper, they present the benchmark design, its efficiency-based scoring framework grounded in human action baselines, and the methodology used to construct, validate, and calibrate the environments.

The first formal ARC-AGI competition was the 2020 Kaggle Abstraction and Reasoning Challenge, which used ARC-AGI-1. It offered a $20,000 prize pool and drew 913 teams. The winning solution achieved approximately 20% accuracy on the private test set using brute-force program search over a library of handcrafted primitives. This approach would come to define the dominant style of ARC-AGI-1 solvers for the following three years. In 2022 and 2023, Lab42 (15) hosted two “ARCathon” competitions (16) with $100,000 in prizes each, expanding international participation.

In 2024, the ARC Prize Foundation, co-founded by Mike Knoop and François Chollet, launched the ARC Prize 2024 competition with over $1 million in prizes. The competition drew 1,430 teams and 47 paper submissions. For the first time, it saw strong performance from deep learning based solutions. Test-time training emerged as a breakthrough technique, reaching a score of 53.5% on the private ARC-AGI-1 test set. The ARC Prize 2025 competition ran on the ARC-AGI-2 benchmark, released in March 2025. It drew 1,455 teams and 90 paper submissions. NVIDIA’s NVARC team took first place (19) with 24% accuracy, using synthetic data generation and test-time training on a 4B parameter model. The 85% grand prize threshold

remained unclaimed across both competition years.

Humans: 100%

Gemini 3.1 Pro: 0.37%

GPT 5.4: 0.26%

Opus 4.6: 0.25%

Grok-4.20: 0.00%

François Chollet just released ARC-AGI-3 — the hardest AI test ever created.

135 novel game environments. No instructions. No rules. No goals given.

Figure it out or fail.

Untrained humans solved every single one. Every frontier AI model scored below 1%.

Each environment was handcrafted by game designers. The AI gets dropped in and has to explore, discover what winning looks like, and adapt in real time.

The scoring punishes brute force. If a human needs 10 actions and the AI needs 100, the AI doesn’t get 10%. It gets 1%. You can’t throw more compute at this.

For context: ARC-AGI-1 is basically solved. Gemini scores 98% on it. ARC-AGI-2 went from 3% to 77% in under a year. Labs spent millions training on earlier versions.

ARC-AGI-3 resets the entire scoreboard to near zero.

The benchmark launched live at Y Combinator with a fireside between Chollet and Sam Altman.

$2M in prizes on Kaggle. All winning solutions must be open-sourced.