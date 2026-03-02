Tracking the Billions Leaving Iran

US Treasury (under Bessent) claims direct visibility into wire transfers landing in global banks.
Pre-strike Central Bank of Iran data (reported February 18–20, 2026) showed a record ~$15 billion capital outflow in a recent period, more than offsetting an $11 billion trade surplus — accelerating as oil revenues fell and uncertainty rose.
One earlier report (January context) cited $1.5 billion moved via crypto to Dubai in just hours by IRGC-linked actors. Post-strike daily fiat breakdowns are not publicly released.
Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic published a detailed report March 2, 2026, showing an immediate post-strike surge on Nobitex (Iran’s largest crypto exchange, over 11 million users, $7.2 billion volume in 2025).
The outflows spiked within minutes of the first US-Israeli strikes (Saturday, February 28, 2026).
700% surge in outgoing transaction volumes. Peak hourly rate approached $3 million.
Elliptic, Chainalysis, TRM Labs have exact timing and a clear post-strike spike. On-chain data is tamper-proof and independently verifiable.
Treasury has internal tracking.
Iran’s oil sales were already discounted heavily (~$10–20 below Brent) and routed through complex sanctions-evasion schemes. Pre-strike daily revenue from exports was roughly $85–110 million. Iran oil revenue is now effectively zero.
