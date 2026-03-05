Ukraine Drone Boats Sank a Russian LNG Carrier

Ukraine sank a Russian liquid natural gas carrier in the Mediterranean. Iran is not the only country that can disrupt oil and gas shipping.

Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 export network is showing early signs of disruption after an explosion sank one of its shadow fleet carriers in the Mediterranean this week, forcing other tankers to halt or reroute and raising new questions about the security of a key shipping corridor.

The LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz, linked to Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project, sank off Libya after a powerful explosion early March 3 roughly 150 nautical miles southeast of Malta. Moscow has blamed Ukrainian drone boats for the attack.

Russia’s exports from Arctic LNG 2. They have about a dozen eleven aging LNG carriers operating outside Western sanctions. This is a fraction of their normal shipping.