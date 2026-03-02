Update on Missile Launcher and Drone Part of the War

200 mobile launchers destroyed in Iran. This is roughly 50% of Iran’s operational launcher fleet at the start of the current campaign.

Iran missile stockpile was 3000, inventory estimate 1500-2500 (500 fired).

Esfahan North Missile Base (near Najafabad, Esfahan Province) — at least one launcher + missile storage facility destroyed.

Iran increasingly relies on cheaper drones over ballistic missiles ( UAE intercepted 541 drones vs. only 165 ballistic. similar ratios in Kuwait/Bahrain).

IRGC units now described as independent and somewhat isolated (Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi’s own words).

Interception rates remain 80–95%+ in defended areas. Salvo size/tempo collapse (clearest real-time indicator).

Feb 28 (day 1): over 20 distinct ballistic barrages toward Israel.

March 1: Only 4 distinct barrages — a sharp drop directly attributed by ISW/CTP analysts to launcher losses and C2 (leadership deaths) disruption.

The analogy is that the US and Israeli military are using the Omni Man versus Red Rush strategy.