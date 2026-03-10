US Will Take and Keep Kharg Island Before War is Over

Kharg island is where Iran can load up to 7 million barrels per day for epxort. US will take and keep Kharg island, permanent navy, marine, special ops base. It will be a base with big moat. The base will be where the US will keep overwatch on Iran. Iran will not a navy back and will not be allowed to make new missile factories etc… Weeds will be cut from Kharg Island.

IF Iran had gotten nukes they would have forced $20 per barrel for every oil and cargo going through Hormuz. $140 billion per year of nuclear backed blackmail. This is the vulnerability that weak US presidents and leadership could have allowed. Hillary said in 2008 that she would attack Iran but she would have done it with forever war (she led the Libya fiasco). This is going to be done faster and with a lot less cost. This will give leverage over Iran, China and Russia. The cost of this war versus the benefit of the geopolitical leverage will be very high.

The 5-mile strip of land known as Kharg Island is home to Iran’s most important oil facility, an export terminal in the Persian Gulf that handles up to 90 percent of the nation’s crude. It’s a cornerstone of Iran’s economy and a major source of revenue for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a pillar of the regime. Oil is the lifeblood of the Revolutionary Guard. About half of the nation’s $50 billion oil industry is controlled by the force. That includes a ghost fleet of oil tankers that take its sanctioned crude abroad, mostly to China.

In a May 23, 1988, print interview with The Guardian (conducted by Polly Toynbee while Trump was promoting The Art of the Deal), he was asked about Iran and responded. “I’d be harsh on Iran. They’ve been beating us psychologically, making us look a bunch of fools. One bullet shot at one of our men or ships and I’d do a number on Kharg Island. I’d go in and take it. Iran can’t even beat Iraq, yet they push the United States around. It’d be good for the world to take them on”