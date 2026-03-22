USA₮ Turns Times Square Green With St. Patrick’s Day Brand Activation Introducing Digital Dollar Payments

Lugano, Switzerland, March 17th, 2026, TechnologyWire

On St. Patrick’s Day, as 2 million spectators flood the streets of New York City, USA₮, a digital dollar issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, is taking over Times Square. The brand activation combines synchronized digital billboards with a street-level campaign designed to introduce digital dollar payments to a mainstream audience. The activation coincides with the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the world’s oldest and largest, drawing more than 150,000 marchers through the heart of the city.

The campaign will feature coordinated imagery across several of Times Square’s most recognizable digital screens, culminating in a synchronized share-of-voice takeover that transforms multiple screens into a single, unified visual, showing how digital dollars move between people in an instant.** At street level, brand ambassadors will distribute 25,000 promotional postcards throughout Times Square and along the parade route, inviting passersby to scan a QR code to download the Rumble Wallet and claim $10 in USA₮, free, right from their phone. The activation kicks off at 10 AM ET and ends at 11:59 PM ET.

The activation reflects a growing shift in fintech marketing toward experiential campaigns that translate complex financial technology into tangible consumer experiences, using high-traffic cultural moments and large-scale digital displays to capture public attention.

The mechanic is simple by design. Scan. Download. Receive. It is the same technology that already moves money for more than 550 million people worldwide, now available to anyone walking through Times Square with a smartphone in their pocket.

Stablecoins are blockchain-based digital dollars designed to maintain a stable value while enabling instant, internet-native payments between digital wallets. They combine the price stability of traditional currency with the speed and programmability of blockchain networks.

“USA₮ builds on the principles that made USD₮ the most widely used stablecoin in the world,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. “Today, USD₮ is used by more than 550 million people globally, helping move digital dollars across the internet instantly and reliably. USA₮ brings those same foundations to a new audience, making it easier for people to experience how digital dollars can function in everyday life.”

“Times Square on St. Patrick’s Day is one of the most electric environments in the world,” said Bo Hines, CEO of Tether USA₮. “We are not just running ads, we are handing people the future of money and letting them use it on the spot. This activation invites people to experience the next generation of money right on their smartphones. By pairing digital billboards with a dynamic street activation, we are turning a complex technology into something people can see, experience, and use for themselves.”

Digital dollars no longer require a tutorial. They require an opportunity. Large-scale activations like this have become an increasingly common strategy for fintech and technology brands looking to bridge the gap between digital infrastructure and mainstream awareness – and USA₮ is making that bridge as short as a QR code scan.

USA₮ is a digital dollar designed to maintain a 1:1 value with the U.S. dollar while enabling instant digital payments through blockchain networks. Send it, receive it, spend it – globally, in seconds, using compatible wallets and applications**. Moving money should feel as simple as sending a message. With USA₮, it does.

About USA₮

USA₮ is a U.S.-regulated dollar-backed stablecoin that Tether, the global leader in stablecoin technology, is supporting. Purpose-built to serve the U.S. market and support American regulatory standards, USA₮ is the foundational rail for the next generation of American commerce, trade, and finance.

Tether’s support for USA₮ underscores its commitment to driving U.S. dominance and leadership in the evolving digital asset economy. As part of the broader Tether ecosystem, USA₮ will set a new benchmark in the U.S. for utility-driven stablecoins designed to deliver long-term value, strong governance, and real-world applications.

Important Note:

USA₮ is not legal tender (as described in section 5103 of title 31, United States Code) and is not issued, backed, approved, or guaranteed by the U.S. government. USA₮ is not subject to the insurance protections of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), or any other government agency. The press release is published by Tether Operations, S.A. de C.V. for informational purposes only.

Tether Operations, S.A. de C.V. is not the issuer of USA₮. The issuer of USA₮ is Anchorage Digital Bank, N.A.