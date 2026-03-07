What Elon Means – Change at Very Large Scale

by

Elon Musk just dropped a bombshell statement that CHANGE AT VERY LARGE SCALE is coming on self-driving.

As a top futurist predictor I think Elon is saying TESLA FSD 14.3 (10x model with reasoning) will come in March/April and this will unleash robotaxi and Cybercab at scale.

1 thought on “What Elon Means – Change at Very Large Scale”

  1. This is the critical transition that has been anticipated from the beginning when Tesla started building FSD into all its vehicles. Unlike the usual Silicon Valley iterative move fast and break things approach, this calls for getting it perfect the first time. There will eventually be accidents that inflame opposition, but it matters that the roll out be as advanced as possible by that time. It makes sense that the transition is FSD 14.3 with CyberCab production and that Unsupervised for the whole AI4 fleet gradually follows.

    Reply

Leave a Comment