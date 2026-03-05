What Tesla and XAI AGI Reveals Will Happen Before SpaceX-XAI IPO?

Elon says Tesla will be one of the companies to make AGI and probably the first to make it in humanoid/atom-shaping form.

He ties this to Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robots and advanced manufacturing systems, which enable real-world interaction and precision manipulation at scales that pure digital AI can’t match.

Grok 5 should be out in Q2 2026 with ~6 trillion parameters and native video understanding. It is still in training on the expanded Colossus supercluster. Public beta is now eyed for March–April 2026. I expect it will be released before the June 2026 IPO of SpaceX-XAI. Elon has previously given it a ~10% (and rising) chance of reaching AGI or something indistinguishable from AGI.

Tesla’s is already producing some Optimus Gen 3. They will be revealed by mid 2026. There will be meaningful factory deployment by end-2026.

xAI’s Grok already demonstrates this via continuous reinforcement learning (RL). This avoids the catastrophic forgetting trap of traditional models and enables ongoing improvement without full retraining—key for AGI-like adaptability.

Elon calls out importance of intelligence density. There can be ~100x more intelligence per gigabyte or compute unit than people realized. This ties into efficient scaling via Colossus, Tesla’s Dojo/AI4 inference chips, and distributed compute (idle Tesla cars and Optimus). It underpins why he believes AGI arrives faster than many expect.

Elon has described a Digital Optimus as a superset of everything except physical robots. Launch targeted by end-2026. However, there is motiviation to reveal and demonstrate and beta launch before the IPO.