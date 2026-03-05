Elon says Tesla will be one of the companies to make AGI and probably the first to make it in humanoid/atom-shaping form.
He ties this to Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robots and advanced manufacturing systems, which enable real-world interaction and precision manipulation at scales that pure digital AI can’t match.
Grok 5 should be out in Q2 2026 with ~6 trillion parameters and native video understanding. It is still in training on the expanded Colossus supercluster. Public beta is now eyed for March–April 2026. I expect it will be released before the June 2026 IPO of SpaceX-XAI. Elon has previously given it a ~10% (and rising) chance of reaching AGI or something indistinguishable from AGI.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2026
Tesla’s is already producing some Optimus Gen 3. They will be revealed by mid 2026. There will be meaningful factory deployment by end-2026.
xAI’s Grok already demonstrates this via continuous reinforcement learning (RL). This avoids the catastrophic forgetting trap of traditional models and enables ongoing improvement without full retraining—key for AGI-like adaptability.
Elon calls out importance of intelligence density. There can be ~100x more intelligence per gigabyte or compute unit than people realized. This ties into efficient scaling via Colossus, Tesla’s Dojo/AI4 inference chips, and distributed compute (idle Tesla cars and Optimus). It underpins why he believes AGI arrives faster than many expect.
Elon has described a Digital Optimus as a superset of everything except physical robots. Launch targeted by end-2026. However, there is motiviation to reveal and demonstrate and beta launch before the IPO.
1 thought on “What Tesla and XAI AGI Reveals Will Happen Before SpaceX-XAI IPO?”
What the heck is a “humanoid/atom shaping form”? I assume it’s not a bipedal nanite…
After a brief search, it’s just a silly Elonism for “humanoid robot that manipulates things in meat space”.