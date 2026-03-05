X and XAI Traffic Surge With Iran War Event News

X (x.com) has traffic surges during major global events like wars, as users turn to it for real-time updates, videos, and discussions. The joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran starting February 28, 2026 drove a significant spike with a daily Surge +13.3% from Friday (Feb 27) to Saturday (Feb 28). This made it X’s biggest day ever, shattering previous records.

XAI traffic is also up. There is a cb_doge 819.5M claim (Mar 5 post) for XAI grok traffic. This is plausibly an internal/preliminary figure or web + partial app for late Feb/early Mar.

Elon Musk confirmed X hit its highest usage ever exceeding the prior peak of 417 billion global user-seconds (from the 2024 US presidential debate).

February 2026 is up about 5-8% March will likely up about 10-20% if the war lasts all month or longer. X might be able to sustain 150 Million DAU in March.

Social Media News and Real-Time Discussion Sites is a Subset

X is #1 for breaking/global real-time news (especially crises).

Reddit is #1 for in-depth community analysis and discussions.

TikTok / YouTube / Instagram are rising fast for short-form/news clips (especially Gen Z).

Facebook is still huge for broad/shared news among older users.

Growth Trends (2025 → 2026)

Strongest growers are Reddit (+19% DAU, revenue also surging), Threads (rapid rise, now beating X mobile), TikTok/Instagram (short-form video boom).

Steady giants are Meta family +7% DAP. Facebook/WhatsApp largely stable. YouTube consistent.

X — baseline flat or slightly down per third-party data, but major spikes on world events (Iran war being the latest record-breaker). X claims higher internal numbers.

Overall industry sees global social media users growing ~4–5% annually. Shift toward short-form video, AI features, and real-time news consumption. China platforms (WeChat, Douyin) remain huge but regionally isolated.