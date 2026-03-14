X US Admiral Describes Two Week Plan for US Victory

x-Admiral Montgomery’s sees a 2-3 week timeline to US control of Hormuz. Conditions must be set for control, if they are not set then it will very difficult to end the war.

The degradation strikes continue (including on all the island sites) could reach the knock-down point by ~March 21–28.

After the missiles, drones are other Iran factories and systems are degraded then roll in 10–14 Aegis destroyers + air/helo cover for convoys.

This strait will flip from closed to open perception, with US control lasting 3–7 years.

Part of the degradation phase is hammering every island launch site, radar, runway, and boat port with airstrikes.

Montgomery does not metntion it but NBF (Brian Wang) theorizes there might be quick Marine and special operation raids only on the three smallest highest-threat islands (Abu Musa + Greater/Lesser Tunb). These are tiny and give permanent pincer denial.

There will be no occupation or ground on Qeshm but it is and will be hit.

Kharg island strategy is only for the extra economic pressure and is not part of the Hormuz strategy other than leverage.