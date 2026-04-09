60 Tesla Cybercabs in Outbound Lot – Will Tesla Make 1000+ Cybercabs in April or May?

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Tesla is supposed to be starting some mass production of Cybercabs in April. There were 60 Tesla Cybercabs in outbound lots in Texas. If Tesla makes an average 40 per day in April then there would be 1000+ Cybercabs in April. I think this is more likely for May.

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