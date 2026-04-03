AI Future: The Leading International AI and Web3 Forum to Take Place in April

Moscow, Russia, April 3rd, 2026, CyberNewswire

AI Future is part of the global Blockchain Forum — a unique expert platform fully dedicated to the synergy between two of the most groundbreaking technologies of this era: Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain.

On April 14–15, AI Future will gather developers, researchers, entrepreneurs, investors, and representatives of major international companies in Moscow — more than 20,000 participants from 100 countries, 200 speakers, and 250 sponsors in total.

Together, they will discuss new revenue opportunities in AI and the latest trends in the digital economy.

AI: The New Growth Vector for the Crypto Industry

“Today, the crypto market is rapidly shifting toward AI. AI Future is the place where participants will be the first to see the solutions shaping the synergy between blockchain and AI technologies.” — Sergei Khitrov, founder of Blockchain Life, Listing.Help, and Jets.Capital

In 2024–2025, nearly every major crypto project, exchange, mining company, and Web3 startup began actively integrating AI solutions: from improved trading analytics and infrastructure optimization to service automation, accelerated product development, and new models of monetization and user experience.

This is why one of the key thematic tracks of AI Future will be AI x Web3.

For the crypto community, the event will become an essential step into the next stage of market evolution.

What awaits AI Future participants:

Expert insights and analytics

Founders of tech companies, AI industry leaders, engineers, researchers, and visionaries will reveal the key trends defining the new technological landscape.

Demonstrations of real-world technologies

Participants will see practical AI tools for business and Web3, analytical AI systems, products from tech companies, and solutions presented by the forum’s partners.

Opportunities for growth

Attendees will gain access to emerging opportunities in the AI economy, establish direct connections with industry leaders, and find teams, partners, or clients for new projects.

More information: ai-future.com

Contact

Media Specialist

Victoria

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