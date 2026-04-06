AI Will Give Humanity the Moon, Mars and Supersonic Travel

Boom Supersonic has secured one major public sales order for its Superpower 42 MW natural gas turbines aimed at AI data centers. They will sell 29 units totaling 1.21 GW from launch customer Crusoe (announced December 9, 2025), creating a $1.25 billion backlog.

Boom closed a $300 million funding round led by Darsana Capital Partners with participation from Altimeter Capital, ARK Invest, Bessemer Venture Partners, Robinhood Ventures, and Y Combinator. This new funding, along with revenue from Superpower, fully supports development of the Overture supersonic airliner.

Supersonic aircraft startup will make billions in profit and dozens of their engines before being able to fly their supersonic commercial passenger plane.

This is part of trillions per year being spent on AI data centers and energy for AI. The trillions being spent on AI will give humanity the funding for millions and billions of AI data center satellites, moon bases, moon industrialization, Mars colonization and thousands of SpaceX Starships. The Boom Supersonic AI deal will ensure that Boom has profitability to reach a viable supersonic commercial passenger planes. The dozens to hundreds of early engines for AI power will let the factories get built and funded and the engineering experience in building and perfecting the engines.

Crusoe is paying approximately $1,033 per kW of generating capacity (roughly $43 million per 42 MW unit). The price covers the full packaged system: the Superpower aeroderivative turbine (derived from Boom’s Symphony supersonic engine core), paired generators (BRUSH DAX 7 from Baker Hughes), controls, and preventative maintenance. It is a containerized, dual-fuel (natural gas primary + diesel backup) unit with 39% simple-cycle efficiency.

In February, 2026, Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced an award to supply 25 BRUSH™ Power Generation electric generators, along with Automatic Voltage Regulators (AVRs) and cubicles to Boom Supersonic. These specialized generators will be paired with Boom’s innovative 42 megawatt (MW) Superpower natural gas turbines to deliver highly efficient and reliable electricity for advanced AI data centers.

BRUSH™ Power Generation DAX generators are 2-pole, air-cooled units renowned for their high efficiency, flexibility, and lower total cost of ownership. These units are specifically engineered to meet demanding operational requirements, with a proven track record from over 3,500 active installations worldwide. Including six generators already on order, Boom has now placed firm orders for 31 generators totaling 1.3GW, with deliveries starting mid 2026 through 2028.

Better Price Performance Than Comparable Generators

Boom positions Superpower as offering dramatically better real-world price/performance versus traditional aeroderivative gas turbines due to supersonic-derived materials and design. It will maintain full 42 MW output even at ambient temperatures over 110°F (no derating or water cooling needed, unlike competitors that lose 20–30% capacity in hot conditions).

14-day installation window once site work is complete.

Quick-deploy, behind-the-meter solution optimized for AI/HPC loads.

All-in EPC / installed costs for data-center projects are often $1,200–$2,500/kW (or higher) due to the ongoing supply crunch—gas turbine prices have surged ~195% since 2019.

Typical aeroderivative gas turbines GE LM2500XPRESS / LM6000-class, Siemens SGT-A45, ~40–50 MW range) hardware/package costs run $930–$1,500/kW.

Delivery Timeline

First Superpower unit to Crusoe: 2027.

Phased rollout for the 1.21 GW order: ~200 MW by 2027, ~1 GW in 2028, ~2 GW by 2029.

Boom plans to ramp production to over 4 GW per year by 2030 via a new Superpower Superfactory (manufacturing already started on initial units and production equipment).

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