Alberta May Have Signatures to Force October 19, 2026 Independence Referendum

Alberta separatists claim to have enough signatures to trigger a referendum on whether the province should get independence from Canada.

Alberta, home to Canada’s oil sands and decades of the federal government take most oil profits and policies that greatly restrict Alberta oil industry.

In May 2025, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she would hold a referendum if a petition calling for one was successful. Activists were given a deadline of early May to collect 177,000 signatures to spark a referendum request under Alberta’s Citizen Initiative framework.

Petition Verification

After May 2, 2026, all collected signatures are submitted to Alberta’s Chief Electoral Officer for independent review and verification under the Citizen Initiative Act.

The Referendum

If the petition is verified, every eligible Albertan will have the opportunity to vote on the proposed constitutional question:

“Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?”