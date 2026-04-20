Alberta separatists claim to have enough signatures to trigger a referendum on whether the province should get independence from Canada.
Alberta, home to Canada’s oil sands and decades of the federal government take most oil profits and policies that greatly restrict Alberta oil industry.
In May 2025, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she would hold a referendum if a petition calling for one was successful. Activists were given a deadline of early May to collect 177,000 signatures to spark a referendum request under Alberta’s Citizen Initiative framework.
Petition Verification
After May 2, 2026, all collected signatures are submitted to Alberta’s Chief Electoral Officer for independent review and verification under the Citizen Initiative Act.
The Referendum
If the petition is verified, every eligible Albertan will have the opportunity to vote on the proposed constitutional question:
“Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?”
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5 thoughts on “Alberta May Have Signatures to Force October 19, 2026 Independence Referendum”
Honestly, the US should not even consider bringing them into the union, even if they ask. The US doesn’t need more dependents. We can set up a deal to import, refine, and export their oil – something Canada proper didn’t want, and that would work to the advantage of us both.
But tighter ties than that? No thanks.
Unless they plan to join the US, they will be a landlocked country and at the mercy of Canada and the US.
Quebec fought to update the rules so they could secede from the Nation. Now those rules are available for Alberta to use.
Quebec was opposed to the Clarity Act. The Clarity Act makes it essentially impossible to secede.
I mean if they are smart they wont want to be part of US, but Independent yes,..