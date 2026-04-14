FCC Chair says all gas no brakes for space economy regulatory approvals. Amazon is acquiring Globalstar for $11.5 billion for their direct to cellphone spectrum and very crude low bandwidth satellites in orbit.

Amazon LEO will make just satellite internet but also DTC. Direct to cellphone. Globalstar satellites, radio frequency spectrum, and operational expertise will enable Amazon Leo to add Direct-to-Device (D2D) services to future generations of its low Earth orbit satellite network.

New Amazon Leo D2D system will help mobile network operators extend voice, text, and data services to customers beyond the reach of terrestrial cellular networks.

Amazon and Apple enter agreement for Amazon Leo to power satellite services for supported iPhone and Apple Watch models, allowing users to text emergency services, message friends and family, request roadside assistance, and more.

Amazon Leo Direct-to-Device (D2D)

Beginning in 2028, Amazon Leo will deploy its own next-generation D2D satellite system, allowing Amazon to deliver more advanced voice, data, and messaging services to mobile phones and other cellular devices. The Leo D2D system will offer substantially higher spectrum use and efficiency than legacy direct-to-cell systems, which translates into faster speeds and better performance for customers. It will also integrate seamlessly with Amazon’s first- and second-generation Leo systems, forming a powerful, unified network that combines fixed and mobile satellite services to support a wide range of customers and use cases. The complete Amazon Leo network will include thousands of advanced satellites in low Earth orbit and have enough capacity to support hundreds of millions of customer endpoints around the world.

BREAKING: Amazon is acquiring @Globalstar to bring direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity to @Amazonleo, and has signed an agreement with @Apple to power satellite services for iPhone and Apple Watch. We’ll begin launching Leo D2D services in 2028, ensuring your phone… https://t.co/d8siE4gpsx — Amazon (@amazon) April 14, 2026

SpaceX Starlink already has about 650 V2 mini satellites providing DTC (direct to cellphone service) to millions. SpaceX will beef up with V3 satellites for 20X the bandwidth. This should start with the second launch of the V3 starship. Flight 13. Flight 12 should launch in may 2026. Flight 13 is june.

AST Space Mobile has 5 test satellites and one commercial satellite for DTC. They are waiting for a Blue Origin New Glenn (NG3) Launch to get their second commercial satellite for DTC. AST needs about 6-10 launches with multiple satellites per launch to get to 40+ satellites so they can offer basic intermittent service.

$ASTS – Brendan Carr talks D2C on CNBC – mentions AST SpaceMobile. pic.twitter.com/6xIpu2Pqz0 — REDRUM 🅰️ (@redrum_2001) April 14, 2026