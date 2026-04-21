Anthropic and Status of AI Data Centers

Amazon announced an additional $5 billion investment in Anthropic immediately, plus up to $20 billion more in the future (tied to commercial milestones). This brings its total committed capital to as much as $33 billion. The announcement does not specify how much new equity/percentage this adds or the exact structure, but it will increase Amazon’s stake further as part of a deepened cloud/AI hardware partnership (Anthropic committed to over $100B spend on AWS over 10 years).

There is still a race to build AI Data Centers. There are announced deals but then there are delays and cancellations. Funding can be reduced or fall through.



Amazon’s Stake (as of April 21, 2026)

Prior investment: $8 billion (through 2024).

New deal (announced April 20)

$5 billion immediately + up to $20 billion more tied to commercial milestones → total committed up to $33 billion.

Valuation for the new $5 billion: $350 billion pre-money (not including the new funding), per Anthropic. (This is slightly below the $380 billion post-money valuation from Anthropic’s February 2026 Series G round.)

Analysts and prior SEC-based calculations put Amazon in the ~15–19% range before this deal (some earlier 2025 filings implied 7.8% at lower valuations, but later rounds and fair-value marks pushed estimates higher). The new $5 billion at $350–380 billion valuation adds roughly 1.3–1.4% of new equity.

Post Amazon deal estimate is Amazon will have 16–20% of Anthropic.

Google (Alphabet) still has about ~14%. This is based on court filings from the Google antitrust case and has been consistent for over a year. Google’s total investment is roughly $3 billion.

Nvidia and Microsoft have combined smaller stakes (estimated ~3–5% total together after their recent investments).

The 7 founders have about 12-15%.