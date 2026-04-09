Anthropic and xAI Model Parameter Counts

Elon Musk says that Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet model has 1 trillion parameters and Claude Opus has 5 trillion parameters. XAI’s Grok 4.20, which has 0.5 trillion parameters and there are seven larger models being trained at XAI.
Grok Imagine V2
2 variants of 1-trillion-parameter models
2 variants of 1.5-trillion-parameter models
1 variant of a 6-trillion-parameter model
1 variant of a 10-trillion-parameter model
0.5T total. Current Grok is half the size of Sonnet and 1/10th the size of Opus.
Very strong model for its size.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2026
Claude Mythos is probably Mythos 10 trillion parameters.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
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