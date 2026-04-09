Anthropic and xAI Model Parameter Counts

Elon Musk says that Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet model has 1 trillion parameters and Claude Opus has 5 trillion parameters. XAI’s Grok 4.20, which has 0.5 trillion parameters and there are seven larger models being trained at XAI.

Grok Imagine V2

2 variants of 1-trillion-parameter models

2 variants of 1.5-trillion-parameter models

1 variant of a 6-trillion-parameter model

1 variant of a 10-trillion-parameter model

0.5T total. Current Grok is half the size of Sonnet and 1/10th the size of Opus. Very strong model for its size. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2026

Claude Mythos is probably Mythos 10 trillion parameters.