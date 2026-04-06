Anthropic Number One AI in Ranking and Revenue – Making $30 Billion Per Year

Anthropic signed a new agreement with Google and Broadcom for multiple gigawatts of next-generation TPU capacity that we expect to come online starting in 2027. This significant expansion of their compute infrastructure will power our frontier Claude models and help us serve extraordinary demand from customers worldwide.

The run-rate revenue has now surpassed $30 billion—up from approximately $9 billion at the end of 2025. When we announced our Series G fundraising in February, we shared that over 500 business customers were each spending over $1 million on an annualized basis. Today that number exceeds 1,000, doubling in less than two months.

The vast majority of the new compute will be sited in the United States, making this partnership a major expansion of our November 2025 commitment to invest $50 billion in strengthening American computing infrastructure.

We've signed an agreement with Google and Broadcom for multiple gigawatts of next-generation TPU capacity, coming online starting in 2027, to train and serve frontier Claude models. — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) April 6, 2026

Our run-rate revenue has surpassed $30 billion, up from $9 billion at the end of 2025, as demand for Claude continues to accelerate. This partnership gives us the compute to keep pace. Read more: https://t.co/XgSjL0And7 — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) April 6, 2026

Anthropic revenue (annualized):

– January 2025: $1B

– May: $3B

– June: $4B

– August: $5B

– October: $7B

– December: $8B to $10B

-February 2026: $14B

-March 2026: $19B

-April 2026: $30B