BerkeleyCAL is convening a select group of scientists, technologists, and global thought leaders at the University of California, Berkeley on May 2nd and 3rd to explore the frontiers of aging, longevity science, and their broader societal impact. The conference will feature a keynote by Her Royal Highness Dr. Haya Al Saud alongside prominent scientists such as: Cynthia Kenyon, Felipe Sierra, Michael D. West and Aubrey de Grey.
I, Brian Wang, will also have a short talk at the cozy conference.
It is at Stanley Hall in Berkeley.
There should also be Agua Via a company working on molecularly precise membranes for revolutionizing water.
It is $10 for students and $299 for general admission.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
1 thought on “Berkeley Conference on Aging This Weekend”
The biggest anti aging intervention you can make is lifestyle: enough sleep and good quality one, lots of clean water, no poison like sugar or too many carbs, quality food and not a lot of it – fasting and some sports.
The thing is foods like blueberries or teas like green tea can contain up to 10000 compounds.
Out of that 5-10 % are known, others are all unknown.
And out of 5-10% about few to 40 are studied a bit more in depth.
So taking supplement you miss the all other compounds in the food matrix and their synergy. And pharma has interest to sell you all the supplements with their marketing and bogus crappy claims,… So you get one to few supplements and miss all the rest beneficial ones,… And the most known if not necessary the most beneficial, there are absorption problems, what is actually absorbed.
So real food is the best thing. But for supplements I think: Vitamin D with k2 is very important. Salt with iodine is necessary. Lack of iodine makes you dumb. About 1 table spoon a day if you dont get it with food. But in most cases you get it with food. And magnesium is very important mineral for all the processes in the body.
From drugs Metformin and Rapamycin have evidence that they work.
General logic is: why fix bad habits, illness, lousy food with expensive supplements and medications? Why not fix the cause instead and you dont need all the crappy supplements.