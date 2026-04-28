Berkeley Conference on Aging This Weekend

BerkeleyCAL is convening a select group of scientists, technologists, and global thought leaders at the University of California, Berkeley on May 2nd and 3rd to explore the frontiers of aging, longevity science, and their broader societal impact. The conference will feature a keynote by Her Royal Highness Dr. Haya Al Saud alongside prominent scientists such as: Cynthia Kenyon, Felipe Sierra, Michael D. West and Aubrey de Grey.

I, Brian Wang, will also have a short talk at the cozy conference.

It is at Stanley Hall in Berkeley.

There should also be Agua Via a company working on molecularly precise membranes for revolutionizing water.

It is $10 for students and $299 for general admission.