Blue Origin Launches and Recovers Booster, Orbit of AST Space Mobile Satellite Too Low. BB7 Lost

Blue Origin’s New Glenn NG-3 mission launched successfully this morning (April 19, 2026) from Cape Canaveral, carrying AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird 7 (Block 2 FM2) satellite. After the launch and booster recover, the mission continued for 90 minutes or so.

UPDATE – ASTS admits the satellite is too low and cannot be saved.

Planned second-stage profile (per pre-launch timeline and Blue Origin) was ~T+75 minutes the payload separation into a 460 km circular low Earth orbit at ~49.4° inclination. This was to be followed a second (circularization) BE-3U burn planned to last 68 seconds, with separation occurring ~5 minutes after that burn.ended.

What actually happened with the second-stage engine cutoff.

The second (circularization) burn either failed to ignite/re-light or cut off immediately/prematurely (effectively ~68 seconds earlier than the full planned duration, or no burn at all). Blue Origin did not announce a successful second burn or provide real-time updates at the scheduled times, and the webcast ended after booster landing. Payload separation still occurred, and AST SpaceMobile confirmed the satellite powered on and is communicating. Blue Origin’s official statement (issued ~1 hour after scheduled separation). We have confirmed payload separation. AST SpaceMobile has confirmed the satellite has powered on. The payload was placed into an off-nominal orbit.

Actual orbit achieved (best public estimate from orbital analyst Jonathan McDowell, based on webcast trajectory data and observed altitude decay after SECO-1). ~116–164 km perigee × 380–420 km apogee (highly elliptical, low-perigee “transfer-like” orbit from the first second-stage burn only; exact numbers depend on the precise flight-path angle at cutoff, estimated at 0 to –1°). This is instead of the planned 460 km circular orbit. No confirmed SECO-2 (second cutoff) data has been released yet.

Best estimate for the SECO-1 orbit given the slow observed decrease in altitude in the webcast is somewhere in the range of 164 x 380 km to 116 x 420km, depending on flight path angle at cutoff which was somewhere in the 0 to -1 degree range.

Still waiting for SECO-2 data. — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) April 19, 2026

Booster recovery was a complete success. This was the first reflight of a New Glenn first stage. It landed perfectly on the droneship Jacklyn in the Atlantic ~10 minutes after liftoff — a major reusability milestone for Blue Origin.

Payload status (AST SpaceMobile BlueBird 7), the ~6,100 kg satellite separated cleanly and powered on (confirmed healthy by both Blue Origin and AST SpaceMobile). However, the second stage underperformed and placed it into an off-nominal (lower-than-planned) orbit. The intended target was roughly ~460 km LEO. It ended up lower.

Is the satellite usable? This is still being assessed, but there’s cautious optimism. Lower than planned means if it is usable it will take longer to move into position and will use more satellite fuel which could shorten the life. Blue Origin is actively working with AST on the situation.

The Block 2 BlueBird satellites have powerful ion thrusters designed for orbit raising and station-keeping. Depending on how much lower the orbit is and how much propellant remains, the satellite may be able to raise itself to the correct altitude over the coming days/weeks.

No immediate reports of damage or major issues beyond the orbit insertion problem.

This is a partial success for the mission. The booster reuse worked perfectly (huge win for Blue Origin), but the upper stage performance issue prevented a fully nominal payload delivery