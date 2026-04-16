Blue Origin New Glenn 3 has a good static fire. They are trying to go for a Saturday or Sunday launch. They will launch the second commercial version of the AST Spacemobile direct to cellphone (DTC) communication satellite. AST Space Mobile needs 40-60 commercial operational and in position satellites to begin intermittent commercial service. ASTS plans to get about 240 satellites up by around 2028.
SpaceX already has 650 V2 DTC satellites with much less bandwidth in space and providing text, voice and 2Gish data. SpaceX Starlink will upgrade to 15,000 V3 satellites using the increased Echostar bandwidth for 5G service which they plan to start around mid-2027 after getting up the first 2000-4000 of the new V3 DTC satellites.
✅ NG-3 integrated hotfire complete. pic.twitter.com/sm3hVGaRHF
— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) April 16, 2026
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
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