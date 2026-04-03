Blue Origin New Glenn Targets April Launch of AST Space Mobile Satellite

The next-generation AST Space Mobile Block 2 BlueBirds are designed to deliver up to 10 times the bandwidth capacity of the first generation BlueBird satellites. They are needed for the goal of 24/7 continuous cellular broadband service coverage. The service will target approximately 100% U.S. nationwide coverage from space with over 5,600 coverage cells, with beams designed to support a capacity of up to 40 MHz, enabling peak data transmission speeds up to 120 Mbps, supporting voice, full data and video applications.

Blue Origin New Glenn on the NG-3 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Launch Complex 36 with payload of AST SpaceMobile’s next-generation Block 2 BlueBird satellite headed to to low-Earth orbit might launch April 10-14. 2026.

NG-3 Update: We're targeting launch of the @AST_SpaceMobile BlueBird 7 satellite for no earlier than Friday, April 10. pic.twitter.com/2M5S6XSBvS — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 29, 2026

AST Space Mobile successfully completed unfolding of BlueBird 6, the largest commercial communications array antenna ever deployed in LEO, expected to greatly exceed 120 Mbps peak data speeds.

BlueBird 7, identical to BlueBird 6, is encapsulated within the New Glenn launch vehicle at Cape Canaveral awaiting orbital launch during March April, 2026.

BlueBird 8 to BlueBird 29 are in various stages of production and expect to complete assembly of 40 satellites equivalent of microns by first half of 2026.

AST Space Mobile will have multiple satellites per launch in future launches.