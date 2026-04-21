BreachLock Named Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Adversarial Exposure Validation

New York, United States, April 21st, 2026, CyberNewswire

BreachLock, a global leader in offensive security, today announced it has been named a representative vendor in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Adversarial Exposure Validation.

This recognition marks the first time BreachLock has been identified in the Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV) category since launching its agentic AI-powered Adversarial Exposure Validation platform in 2025. Not only has the company gained recognition in the AEV market quickly, but BreachLock has also emerged as the only vendor offering adversarial exposure validation, Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), and Continuous Attack Surface Management (CTEM) within one unified platform.

Gartner defines adversarial exposure validation as “technologies that deliver consistent, continuous, and automated evidence of the feasibility of an attack,” identifying it as a key enabler of continuous threat exposure management programs.

“There is no other agentic offensive security solution on the market backed by the depth of real-world data and enterprise validation that BreachLock brings,” expressed Seemant Sehgal, Founder & CEO of BreachLock. “Seven years of proven production safety backed by over 40,000 engagements and the trust of a growing base of Fortune 100 clients is what sets us apart. This recognition is a clear reflection of that.”

Where many vendors offer adversarial exposure validation as a standalone tool, BreachLock delivers it alongside PTaaS and CTEM, which allows security teams to move from discovery and prioritization to validation to expert-led testing within a consolidated platform and single vendor. BreachLock is one of the first vendors to offer autonomous penetration testing for both network and web environments, and it’s worth noting that the platform deploys agentlessly with no hardware or complex setup required.

BreachLock’s autonomous penetration testing capabilities are powered by agentic AI trained on tens of thousands of real-world penetration tests and are proven to autonomously execute penetration tests at a senior penetration tester level. BreachLock AEV emulates real-world adversaries safely across an organization’s live environment, mapping findings to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and, where authorized, moves laterally to and actively exploits vulnerabilities.

This takes understanding risk to a new level, proving exploitability rather than simply flagging theoretical risk. This benefits enterprise security teams substantially, helping them focus their remediation efforts and allocate resources where they matter most.

For organizations determined to scale their offensive security testing capabilities both autonomously and with human expertise, BreachLock’s in-house penetration testers are available to conduct deeper investigations, manual assessments, and compliance-driven engagements through its PTaaS offering.

About BreachLock

BreachLock is a global leader in offensive security, delivering scalable and continuous security testing. Trusted by global enterprises, BreachLock provides human-led and AI-powered attack surface management, penetration testing as a service, red teaming, and adversarial exposure validation solutions that help security teams stay ahead of adversaries. With a mission to make proactive security the new standard, BreachLock is shaping the future of cybersecurity through automation, data-driven intelligence, and expert-driven execution.

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Contact

Marketing Communications Manager

Megan Charrois

BreachLock

[email protected]

