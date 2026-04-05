China Build Focused Economy Versus India

China’s economy for the past 50 years has been investment/export/industrialization-driven with permissive building. There are fast approvals, state capacity). India’s became more consumption-led with decentralized hurdles and lower infrastructure spending.

China’s GDP multiplied ~30× (1980–2010) vs. India’s ~5×. Productivity growth (output per worker) was nearly double India’s for decades.

India and China starting point was near parity in 1980.

China nominal GDP per capita was ~$275–309 and India was ~$276–533

By 2025, China GDP per capita is $13,806 and India is at ~$2,818.

China’s total GDP is now ~5× India’s.

China’s investment-led model poured resources into manufacturing capacity (steel production alone overtook the world. factories, ports, and supply chains scaled rapidly). Fixed-capital formation (infrastructure + factories) was a far larger GDP share than in India’s more consumption/services-oriented path.

China’s industrial sector reached ~47% of GDP (manufacturing ~30%) vs. India’s ~27% (manufacturing ~14%).

This created a virtuous cycle of

energy → factories → exports → jobs → further investment → higher productivity.

India grew via services/IT and consumption but with weaker manufacturing multipliers. Many other 3rd-world countries faced similar investment shortfalls, leading to stagnant per capita GDP.

China urbanized at breakneck speed—from ~20% urban in 1980 to 67% by 2025—via massive housing construction, new cities, and related infrastructure (high-speed rail, roads, ports). Real estate/construction peaked at 25–30% of GDP and 70% of household wealth.

The next level of global growth will be building a lot more energy and data centers for AI. Those that cannot shift as quickly as possible to this will fall behind. The US has the lead because the leading AI companies are US companies. China is following quickly.