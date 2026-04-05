Europe’s restrictive energy policies—characterized by lengthy, fragmented permitting (often 7–10+ years for renewables and industrial projects), heavy environmental/regulatory burdens, NIMBY/local opposition, carbon pricing (ETS), and phased-outs of reliable baseload (nuclear/coal) without rapid replacement—have led to persistently high energy costs, volatility, and slow infrastructure rollout. China has a permissive pro-growth energy approach. State-directed fast approvals, massive grid/transmission investment, market reforms, and build-first execution for solar, wind, EVs, batteries, and even coal/nuclear backups. China adds capacity at unprecedented scale with minimal local vetoes.

In 2025 alone, added over 430 GW wind + solar (more than the rest of the world combined in recent years). Total power capacity reached 3,890 GW; wind + solar overtook coal for the first time. Grid storage over 213 GW.

Solar power, electric vehicles (EVs) and other clean-energy technologies drove more than a third of the growth in China’s economy in 2025 – and more than 90% of the rise in investment.

The 2022 energy shock reduced euro area potential output by ~0.8 percentage points by 2026 relative to a no-shock counterfactual.

IMF estimate (March 2026) explicitly attributes ~0.8 pp drag to high energy prices on energy-intensive sectors (aluminum, cement, chemicals).

China’s energy sector is now structurally embedded as a growth engine, powering ~30% of global economic expansion contributions from China.

These effects will magnify as AI GDP growth is energy intensive.

The Industrial Revolution’s energy revolution (coal → fossils) created the modern economy by multiplying available work, heat, and power. Without this growth in usable energy, the sustained GDP takeoff that lifted billions from poverty would not have occurred. there are minor effects from energy efficiency (may 1% per year). The historical lesson remains where abundant, affordable energy has been the foundation of economic progress since the 18th century.