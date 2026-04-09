Claude Mythos Will Uplevel AI Again and Exposes and Will Try to Fix Cybersecurity Issues

Anthropic Mythos is Anthropic’s newest frontier AI model tier, announced in early April 2026. It will be a step-change in capabilities over their previous top model (Claude Opus 4.6). Mythos is entire higher tier of models that Anthropic says is larger and more intelligent than our Opus models.

Why Mythos Is a Big Deal

Anthropic describes it as their most powerful model ever built, with massive benchmark jumps.

SWE-Bench Verified: 80.8% → 93.9% (+13 pts)

SWE-Bench Pro: 53.4% → 77.8% (+24 pts)

USAMO (math olympiad): 42.3% → 97.6% (+55 pts)

Humanity’s Last Exam (HLE): +17 pts (no tools)

Plus qualitative leaps for autonomous discovery and exploitation of zero-day vulnerabilities in every major OS (Linux, Windows, FreeBSD, OpenBSD) and every major web browser.

Because of the offensive cybersecurity capabilities, Anthropic chose not to release Mythos publicly. They called it a cybersecurity reckoning and said the capability increase was large enough that general availability would be too dangerous. Instead, they launched Project Glasswing — a closed consortium of ~40+ organizations (Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, CrowdStrike, JPMorgan, Cisco, Linux Foundation, etc.). These partners get limited access to use Mythos defensively to scan and patch vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure. Anthropic committed $100 million in usage credits and $4 million in direct donations to open-source security projects.

Here is a 244 page report on Anthropic Mythos.

Here is the Glasswing website link. The current global financial costs of cybercrime are challenging to estimate, but might be around $500B every year. Over the past few weeks, Anthropic has used Claude Mythos Preview to identify thousands of zero-day vulnerabilities (that is, flaws that were previously unknown to the software’s developers), many of them critical, in every major operating system and every major web browser, along with a range of other important pieces of software.

Doubling overall productivity will take a 40X increase in uplift.

Theo’s core message, Mythos is so capable that it basically ends the current era of software security as we know it. He argues that the jump in capabilities happened faster than even pessimistic predictions, and the cybersecurity implications are massive.