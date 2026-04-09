Claude Mythos Will Uplevel AI Again and Exposes and Will Try to Fix Cybersecurity Issues

Anthropic Mythos is Anthropic’s newest frontier AI model tier, announced in early April 2026. It will be a step-change in capabilities over their previous top model (Claude Opus 4.6). Mythos is entire higher tier of models that Anthropic says is larger and more intelligent than our Opus models.
Why Mythos Is a Big Deal
Anthropic describes it as their most powerful model ever built, with massive benchmark jumps.
SWE-Bench Verified: 80.8% → 93.9% (+13 pts)
SWE-Bench Pro: 53.4% → 77.8% (+24 pts)
USAMO (math olympiad): 42.3% → 97.6% (+55 pts)
Humanity’s Last Exam (HLE): +17 pts (no tools)
Plus qualitative leaps for autonomous discovery and exploitation of zero-day vulnerabilities in every major OS (Linux, Windows, FreeBSD, OpenBSD) and every major web browser.
Because of the offensive cybersecurity capabilities, Anthropic chose not to release Mythos publicly. They called it a cybersecurity reckoning and said the capability increase was large enough that general availability would be too dangerous. Instead, they launched Project Glasswing — a closed consortium of ~40+ organizations (Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, CrowdStrike, JPMorgan, Cisco, Linux Foundation, etc.). These partners get limited access to use Mythos defensively to scan and patch vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure. Anthropic committed $100 million in usage credits and $4 million in direct donations to open-source security projects.
Here is a 244 page report on Anthropic Mythos.
Here is the Glasswing website link. The current global financial costs of cybercrime are challenging to estimate, but might be around $500B every year. Over the past few weeks, Anthropic has used Claude Mythos Preview to identify thousands of zero-day vulnerabilities (that is, flaws that were previously unknown to the software’s developers), many of them critical, in every major operating system and every major web browser, along with a range of other important pieces of software.
Doubling overall productivity will take a 40X increase in uplift.
Theo’s core message, Mythos is so capable that it basically ends the current era of software security as we know it. He argues that the jump in capabilities happened faster than even pessimistic predictions, and the cybersecurity implications are massive.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
2 thoughts on “Claude Mythos Will Uplevel AI Again and Exposes and Will Try to Fix Cybersecurity Issues”
Maybe it time to hit the pause button on a lot of the things AI is being asked to do. First off we need to ask why is it necessary to people with AI? For things like writing Ad copy it really isn’t. AI seems to only benefit humanity when it does things that humans can’t do like examine huge amount of data and draw conclusions from it. Now, using in some ways like in education allow for things to be done that simply are not practical with just humans. We are experiencing anthropomorphic climate change and we need to reduce our carbon footprint instead of increase it which is exactly what AI data centers are doing. A side effect of AI will be decreasing the size of the middle class because AI caused job cuts will be for white collar jobs. This has been shown to cause Democracies to fail. All in all AI for the most uses seems like a really bad idea.
Anthropic has a history of not over promising and delivering good product same as it was with Gemini. Gemini 3.1 pro is pretty good and able to think I guess better that Opus 4.6 thinking at last to my testing. It shows more true intelligence. But both are very good, opus great at general but particular for coding,… Saying Mythos is next level of already damn good Opus 4.6 is,…
We are getting to point best models already are not and wont be released to general public. I understand logic of it but also could also give the rich more power and us less.