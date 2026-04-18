Combined Sightings of 100+ Possible Tesla Robotaxi Fleet

Tesla has 70+ robotaxi vehicles parked in Dallas and another 30+ in Houston. They are identified by camera washer hardware, matching Texas manufacturer/test plates, and behavior (simulated pickups/dropoffs in testing). A few individual sightings (service center cars) have visible Robotaxi markings or logos on the rear.

The parked vehicles with hardware and plates and some badging indicate that Tesla can very rapidly scale the unsupervised robotaxi operating in Dallas and Houston.



Dallas has dozens one major staging lot had rows of ~dozens– perhaps 50+ Model Ys. There are ddditional smaller groups at service centers.

Houston has over 30+ recently spotted lined up at a home base staging area.

These are pre-deployment and test fleets being cycled and could join the actual commercial fleet deployment.

Possible Tesla robotaxi in Dallas.

@SawyerMerritt @AmineTX

I stumbled upon what appears to be the Dallas robotaxi hive, a sea of new Ys with rear camera washers and same range of TX plates I’ve seen driving on the roads and simulating pickup/dropoff pic.twitter.com/PioCTCta79 — Chris Deardurff (@cddeardurff) March 24, 2026

Robotaxi sighting in Dallas… parked at the cedar springs service center. pic.twitter.com/myLMC58GHI — Zachary (@Zach_twts) April 19, 2026

Possible robotaxis in Houston.

Well, no luck scoring an “unsupervised” Robotaxi ride in Houston on day one… but I did swing by the home base and saw 30+ Robotaxis lined up, ready to roll. Pretty wild to see. HTown is going to rock and expand quickly. Tesla $420 by 4/20 would be icing on the cake. 🤠 https://t.co/Lpwxyhgwr3 pic.twitter.com/Zx5zomx054 — JeebsTX 🇺🇸 (@JeebsTX) April 18, 2026