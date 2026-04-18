Combined Sightings of 100+ Possible Tesla Robotaxi Fleet

by

Tesla has 70+ robotaxi vehicles parked in Dallas and another 30+ in Houston. They are identified by camera washer hardware, matching Texas manufacturer/test plates, and behavior (simulated pickups/dropoffs in testing). A few individual sightings (service center cars) have visible Robotaxi markings or logos on the rear.

The parked vehicles with hardware and plates and some badging indicate that Tesla can very rapidly scale the unsupervised robotaxi operating in Dallas and Houston.

Screenshot

Dallas has dozens one major staging lot had rows of ~dozens– perhaps 50+ Model Ys. There are ddditional smaller groups at service centers.
Houston has over 30+ recently spotted lined up at a home base staging area.

These are pre-deployment and test fleets being cycled and could join the actual commercial fleet deployment.

Possible Tesla robotaxi in Dallas.

Possible robotaxis in Houston.

1 thought on “Combined Sightings of 100+ Possible Tesla Robotaxi Fleet”

  1. [ … just for the technical perspective (w/o wear considerations): Aren’t these (energy storage) resources participating on energy/electricity backup for renewables? (thx) ]

    Reply

Leave a Comment