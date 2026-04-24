DeepSeek V4 is Good, 10X Cheaper Than Frontier and 10X More Efficient With Memory

Deepseek v4 is out now, about expected, close to frontier behind about 3-6 months maybe. The big thing is price, its 1.74 per million tokens in and 3.48 per million tokens out. The output tokens are like up to 10x cheaper than the frontier.

If you accept gpt 5.2 or gemini 3 performance they will give it for 1/5 of the price.

It is the largest open source model at 1.6 trillion parameter. Next largest is like Kimi at around 1T.

It is about ten times more efficient with kvcache memory.