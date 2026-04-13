Echovision AI Glasses for the Blind and Low Vision Users

EchoVision is AI-powered smart glasses from AGIGA, a Silicon Valley startup founded in 2024. The help blind and low-vision users. The glasses look like stylish sunglasses, with a wide field-of-view camera, open-ear audio, and a simple button interface for hands-free use. You press a button for real-time AI audio descriptions of your surroundings, switch to reading mode for any printed text (mail, books, labels), or instantly connect to remote assistance services like Aira or Be My Eyes without touching your phone.

It runs on-device AI (with Qualcomm Snapdragon) for low-latency scene descriptions, OCR/text reading with positioning cues, people/face descriptions (detailed and non-censored, unlike some general-purpose AI glasses), photo/video capture, and more. Battery life is around 6 hours (improving in production models). Early access/pre-order pricing starts around $450–$600 range, with shipments already going to U.S./Canada early adopters.

The glasses are helping many users to see and become more independent. Many life changing stories.

They offer true hands-free independence. There is no need to hold a phone or scanner. Users get proactive, detailed AI narration of the world around them — kitchens, streets, festivals, furniture assembly — plus fast OCR that reads faster than traditional scanners. Testimonials show people assembling chairs, navigating music festivals, reading their own mail for the first time, and working independently without sighted help.