FCC Decisions Support Satellite to Cellphone Deals

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The D2D-friendly stance accelerates Starlink’s rollout of satellite-to-cell service (already live/partially deployed with T-Mobile and expanding). It positions SpaceX as a leader in the intensifying D2D race alongside AST SpaceMobile and Amazon/Globalstar.

SpaceX specific petition for extra Big LEO revisions was denied. SpaceX and other must by spectrum rather than getting free extra access.

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