More Wealth, Healthcare and Housing

Dr. Mike makes the good case that five things can be done to boost standard of living everywhere. The standard of living is how much real goods, services, housing, energy, healthcare, and comfort the average person can actually afford. It is the #1 thing societies care about (even if they vote on it indirectly through jobs, taxes, or regulations). Instead of just waiting for markets to innovate or spending huge sums on new government infrastructure, he says we can get fast, massive gains almost for free or even for negative costs.
1. Housing
Let people build freely. End endless permitting, neighbor vetoes, special hearings, excessive environmental reviews, and pre-construction lawsuits.
→ If a project meets clear, known-in-advance safety codes, it gets automatic approval within a short deadline.
Allow duplexes, fourplexes, ADUs, and small apartments by default in most residential zones.
Result: huge supply increase → much lower rents and home prices in months/years.
2. Energy Production & Grid
Apply the same deregulation to power plants (especially nuclear/small modular reactors), high-voltage transmission lines, transformers, and the grid.
One lead agency with strict deadlines; standardize safe reactor designs so they don’t need case-by-case approval.
Energy is the foundation of civilization — cheap, abundant energy multiplies everything else (including the coming robotics boom).
Result: falling energy costs → cheaper products/services across the entire economy.
3. Healthcare Supply & Competition
Remove artificial limits on new hospitals, clinics, and providers. Allow interstate insurance sales, let nurses/physician assistants/pharmacists perform routine care they’re trained for, and require price transparency.
Replace heavy licensing with private ratings + informed patient consent.
Create a true spectrum of care levels so people can choose cost vs. expertise.
Result: more supply and competition → better and cheaper healthcare.
4. Faster Drug & Medical Innovation
Allow voluntary experimental use of promising new drugs/treatments (patient + doctor + pharma company all sign a waiver of liability).
Skip or accelerate slow sequential trials by gathering real-world data from willing participants.
Use simple labeling: “This drug has been in use X months/years with Y adverse events.”
Risk-tolerant people get access early; safer options stay available for everyone else.
Result: dramatically faster safe innovation without lowering overall safety standards.
5. Talent, Business Mobility & Smart ImmigrationMake it easy for businesses and licensed professionals to operate across state lines (automatic reciprocity).
Massively liberalize legal high-skill immigration: job offer + clean criminal record = fast visa.
5-year path to citizenship with ultra-basic services only during the wait period; instant deportation for serious crimes.
Zero tolerance for illegal immigration. End most occupational licensin
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
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6 thoughts on “More Wealth, Healthcare and Housing”
Yes lots of regulations are silly or serving some private interest but how are externalities accounted for in Dr. Mike’s model? It turns out that reducing regulations to maximize energy production produces external costs that the market can’t internalize. They are real costs that someone is paying and need to be factored into efficiency calculations. China has (sort of) learned this lesson the hard way with health care costs and reduced productivity caused by air you can’t see through. Because these costs are external to the trade and the goods being purchased (clean air ) are non excludable and non exhaustible, the market can’t fix this. That is what regulations are designed to do. When you factor the cost of the externalities, the achievements of a world without regulation look less impressive.
I’m all for a market solutions but if you want real efficiency you’ve got to internalize the full costs of a product in the price the consumer of that product pays. If the full cost of getting oil through the Strait of Hormuz was paid at the gas pump instead of split between the consumers of gas and the taxpayers for the defense budgets, then you would have efficient market signals to the consumer of what the product actually costs. If that ever happened the waiting list for Teslas would extend out for years.
Re Energy
See “Why Nuclear Power has been a Flop” and/or “How We Can Make Nuclear Cheap Again”, both by Jack Devanney.
His position is that between the false LNT model of damage from radiation, and the incentives to regulators being *only* to prevent radiation release with no incentive to make nuclear cheaper than more harmful energy sources like coal, nuclear has been made far more expensive than necessary.
I found them quite convincing, but as a proper skeptic I want to see the steelman argument against his position.
Housing regulation is largely local. Existing limits are supported by the existing landowners who benefit from the restrictions. As with most other examples a small group of people are disproportionately benefited by the status quo and harmed by changes to it – so they fight VERY hard not to lose, whereas beneficiaries are the hypothetical future residents or hypothetical lower rent payers who don’t identify themselves with the issues and care very little. Changes to this require dismantling democracy and local control. If you try to do this you MIGHT get the efficient reforms you want but it’s much more likely you would empower very powerful national and international capital to profit from changes that benefit them at the expense of locals rather than the benevolent reforms you want.
The points he makes are largely true but obvious and not very insightful. They offer no new ideas.
Great idea, but it fails to recognize the real problem here.
Basically everybody knows these regulations are suppressing economic growth, and that the vast majority of people would be better off if they could be scaled back dramatically. But, the vast majority of people aren’t calling the shots…
You have to ask who the regulations ARE making better off. And usually it’s politicians. As a friend likes to say, they put themselves in the way of everything, so they can be paid to get back out of the way.
How would politicians get wealthy in a society that had fewer regulations? Nobody would be paying them to get out of the way anymore!
Agree, but it’s more than just grifting politicians. The NIMBY crowd loves regulations that keep out all that undesirable housing and nuke facilities. The useful idiots of (pick a cause) will add in their political weight to keep restrictive regulations the norm to stop (pick great evil of the day). Big businesses love regulations that help squash up and coming competitors. Yes politicians have their role, but don’t discount the power of the other folks I just mentioned.
Your forgot family/kids. “The standard of living is how much real goods, services, housing, energy, healthcare, and comfort the average person can actually afford. It is the #1 thing societies care about”