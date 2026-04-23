Multi-Tbps Quad Band Starlink Satellite Gateway

SpaceX filed FCC application SES-LIC-20260306-00745 for a next-generation quad-band gateway earth station called First of Its Name for the Starlink factory in Bastrop, Texas.

The station will use 40 antennas, each with a 1.99-meter parabolic dish, to harness additional spectrum in the Ka-, V-, E-, and W-bands. This will allow connection to more satellites simultaneously and deliver higher data transmission rates and fiber-like speeds for Starlink.

STARLINK: “First of Its Name” Yesterday, SpaceX filed FCC application SES-LIC-20260306-00745 for a next-generation quad-band gateway earth station called “First of Its Name” for the Starlink factory in Bastrop, Texas. The station will use 40 antennas, each with a 1.99-meter… pic.twitter.com/zQDUFgvEtg — S.E. Robinson, Jr. (@SERobinsonJr) April 24, 2026

The application focuses on technical parameters (frequencies, antennas, power, etc.) rather than stating a total throughput number. However, the engineering context strongly supports multi-Tbps aggregate feeder-link capacity:Next-generation Starlink satellites (especially V3/Gen3) are designed with over 1 Tbps downlink capacity per satellite. A single launch of 60 satellites can add ~60 Tbps of network capacity to the constellation.

Earlier gateways (fewer antennas, narrower bands) handled on the order of tens to low hundreds of Gbps per site. With 40 antennas + vastly more spectrum in higher-frequency bands (which offer wider bandwidth channels), this gateway can simultaneously link to far more satellites and move dramatically more data.